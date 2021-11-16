Filorga’s Time-Filler Eyes Absolute eye correction cream — also the most Googled beauty product of 2018 — has been said to work like Botox in a jar.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, tripeptide and a gentle peeling-effective active ingredient, the eye cream reportedly smooths wrinkles, fades dark circles, plumps skin, lifts sagging lids and even boosts lash volume. Sounds too good to be true? Considering Filorga’s beginnings as a designer and manufacturer of injectables, the French brand’s anti-aging promise does carry credibility.

Founded in 1978 by Michel Tordjman, a French doctor with a passion for cell biology, Filorga’s “Medi-Cosmetique” skincare is built on an expertise in aesthetic medicine. It prides itself on its potent, cutting-edge and highly effective formulas, which render visible results as soon as seven days.

How exactly does Filorga achieve that? Ahead, we speak to international marketing manager Nicolas Marion about the brand’s core formula (HA + NCEF), its bestsellers and what’s coming up.

HA + NCEF is at the heart of all Filorga products. Can you tell us more about this famous ingredient?

NCEF (New Cellular Encapsulated Factors) is our unique core formula inspired by the original polyrevitalising solution developed by Dr Tordjman. We have integrated it into our cosmetic treatments to make our expertise in aesthetic medicine accessible to everyone.

This anti-ageing complex encapsulates active ingredients in filling injections (hyaluronic acid) and revitalisation (essential nutrients composed of vitamins, amino acids, minerals, antioxidants) to activate cellular mechanisms and fight signs of ageing.

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is also a key ingredient used in injections by doctors which make it a go-to ingredient for Filorga — integrated within NCEF but also in different forms in some products like Hydra-Hyal and Time-Filler. It can retain 1000 times its weight in water. It stocks water and ensures hydration of the skin, keeping it plumped, supple and radiant.

Can Filorga replace cosmetic procedures?

Not really. Our products are aimed to provide visible anti-aging results, whether for those who already use aesthetic medicine or for those who look for a cosmetic alternative. Our products will bring fast results and offer a sensorial experience thanks to our addictive textures.

Which products are your bestsellers and why do you think they’ve worked so well?

Our worldwide bestsellers are:

Time-Filler Absolute wrinkle correction cream, which halves the depth of wrinkles in two months. Users report a visible effectiveness on all types of wrinkles and fine lines. Their skin is smoother.

Optim-Eyes, the triple action eye care to reduce dark circles, under-eye bags and wrinkles in a single step. This product is acclaimed for its visible effectiveness after three days. 100% of women notice that they have restored at least one hour of sleep for their eyes. Plus, they really like the fresh texture and the smell.

Meso-Mask, the smoothing radiance mask that illuminates, smoothes wrinkles and reduces the signs of skin fatigue. It brightens complexion from the first use, after 15 minutes of application. This immediate result is highly appreciated by users and they even gave it the name of “miracle elixir”.

The Filorga Time-Filler Absolute Eye Correction Cream is one of the most Googled beauty products and comes with rave reviews. Who is it for and what is the best way to use the eye cream?

The Time-Filler eye cream is for women who are concerned about wrinkles and looking to correct the eye contour area. The cream enhances eye action on wrinkles, eyelashes, upper eyelids and dark circles (herbaceous complex + matrikine).

We have conducted trials on 20 subjects that saw positive outcomes for 85% of subjects after 56 days of use. Results are observed in just three days and reinforced with continued use.

It should be applied after the serum and before the cream morning and evening. Lightly dab on the entire eye contour without forgetting the upper eyelid and the roots of the lashes. Then smooth from the inside to the outside, insisting on the crow’s feet.

Debunk some skincare myths.

“Anti-ageing treatments are intended for women aged 40 and over.”

False. Cellular ageing begins much earlier than 40 years. Already at 20 years old, the process is underway. At Filorga, we offer the NCEF-REVERSE anti-aging range to prevent the signs of ageing from the age of 25, the age at which the skin starts to lose its firmness and elasticity. Skin ageing is caused by many factors such as genetics, lifestyle, stress and pollution, but there is no way a cream alone can make the skin age faster. Thus, there is a real benefit in applying an anti-ageing treatment to young skin.

“You have to use a large amount of product to get the expected benefits.”

False. If the skin care products have a sufficient concentration of active ingredients, it is not necessary to apply a large volume of product to obtain visible results.

“Adult women are not concerned by acne and blemishes.”

False. Acne isn’t exclusive to teenagers; adults may also suffer from skin breakouts. Teenagers can suffer from acne and keep it until they are grown up. Others can develop acne when they are adults without any in their young years. What we can notice is that in 10 years, adult acne has increased by 60% and between 41% and 54% of adult women say that acne is a concern. That’s why we recently developed the Age-Purify range with a dual action to correct imperfections and wrinkles.

How does Filorga come up with new products?

Filorga works with a scientific committee of experts, aesthetic doctors and dermatologists to develop efficient skincare products integrating innovative technologies. In addition, as an expert in aesthetic medicine, we always look at consumers’ concerns, and then, with scientific experts, work on how to transpose that in an appropriate topical product.

For someone new to Filorga, can you recommend an anti-ageing skincare range?

NCEF-REVERSE is the best suited anti-aging range for someone discovering the brand. It includes our iconic NCEF complex at higher concentrations than in the brand’s other ranges. It is also a range that is accessible to different ages. It provides a complete correction on wrinkles, sagging skin and lack of radiance but also allows an intensive regeneration of the skin quality. NCEF-REVERSE is a complete routine of skincare products (essence, serum, eye contour, cream, night-mask) that can be used daily.

What products do you recommend for these mask-wearing times?

Worn for several hours in a row, the mask can cause areas of dryness, irritations and blemishes to appear on the skin. For this, we suggest the new Age-Purify range, a complete four-step solution to purify and smooth skin for the ultimate anti-imperfections care, ideal for “maskne”. These skincare products correct both wrinkles and imperfections. They also offer an anti-adhesion shield to protect the skin from pollution and heavy metals which are known to cause imperfections as well as signs of ageing.

For particularly dehydrated and dull skin, try the Hydra-Hyal. This intensive and hydrating plumping serum concentrates the power of four types of hyaluronic acids for a plumping effect.

In the evening, enjoy some relaxation time with Meso-Mask. It helps to soothe and comfort the skin, which is put under a lot of strain when wearing a mask. The skin looks smoother, more radiant and beautiful despite these tough times.

Any exciting launches coming up?

The next upcoming launch is very exciting indeed! Skin-Unify is a complexion-perfecting anti-dark spot skincare range, inspired by three aesthetic treatments (laser, peeling, medical strobing). It contains a powerful complex of vitamin C, liquorice extract and algae extract for an even and luminous skin. The range is composed of three products: a serum, a cream and an illuminating fluid.

(All images: Filorga)