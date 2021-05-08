Tired, dull skin? Give it a boost with Korean skincare brand Su:m37’s new fermented products 

Of the many promises skincare products spill — combat dryness, banish fine lines, even out complexion, smoothen skin texture, tackle acne, fade spots and so on — we’re most taken by those that might make us look like we’ve swallowed a lightbulb.

Glowing skin is a sign of health, vitality, youthfulness and contentment. While there’s an endless array of illuminating, light-reflecting makeup to get your glow on, the best kind of radiance comes from inside out.

Su:m37’s latest releases aim to do the latter. Its Time Energy line, which targets dullness and dryness, has been given an upgrade with a milder formula and an all-new eye cream to complete the regimen. Hypoallergenic and free of nasties such as parabens and synthetic fragrances, the products contain a new core blend of eight organic ingredients — grape, pumpkin, pear, lavender, sage, rosemary, thyme and rosehip — which are carefully extracted using the brand’s Active Enzyme Fermentation method to maximise their antioxidant, hydrating, brightening and firming properties. The new range also boasts Su:m37’s own hyaluronic acid that has five times more moisture-retaining power than regular ones.

If all that blue light, facial covering, stress and anxiety has heightened your skin sensitivity, this skincare line is a balm and booster. Prep skin with Time Energy Resetting Toner that smooths and evens out skin texture. Then, apply the light and milky Time Energy Resetting Emulsion for hydration and balance. The Time Energy Moist Firming Serum delivers the nutrients of the new formula into the skin, keeping it well-moisturised for up to 24 hours while reinforcing the skin’s natural barriers. Soft and non-sticky, the best-selling Time Energy Moist Firming Cream provides additional protection and encourages skin regeneration. Finish the ritual with the silky Time Energy Moist Firming Eye Cream for brighter, more youthful-looking eyes.

To celebrate the second anniversary of its premium anti-aging Losec Summa line, Su:m37 has also launched the Losec Summa Royal Artisan Edition special set consisting of two full-size, two deluxe-size and five trial-size products. The box includes: Losec Summa Elixir Skin Softener, Emulsion, Cream, Eye Cream, Lumière Ampoule, Night Ampoule and Foam Cleanser. Having tried the brand’s luxurious Summa Elixir 8-Miracle Power Essence to glowing results, it’s hard not to get behind this release, which helps turn a tired, lacklustre complexion around by purifying skin as well as restoring dermal density, firmness and balance for radiant, healthy glow. Dullness? Don’t know her.

(All images: Su:m37)

Sum:37 is available in-stores and online at Lazada, Shopee and Zalora.