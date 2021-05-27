These are the top celebrity facialists to know about

Have you ever wondered about the secret behind the glowing skin of stars like Margot Robbie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore, Gisele Bündchen, Liam Neeson, Maggie Q and Jennifer Aniston? Along with makeup and other treatments, these celebrities entrust the health of their skin to experts for facials. Not only do these aestheticians work on the glow but also use customised treatments according to their clients for healthy, soft, smooth and wrinkle-free skin.

If you are curious who these experts are, we have listed some of the top celebrity facialists well-known for their years of training in the skincare department. While they do cater to non-celebrity clients, getting an appointment with these ladies is not easy.

Joanna Czech

Maya Rudolph, Cara Delevingne, Liam Neeson, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Mandy Moore, Ben McKenzie and Carrie Mulligan are just a few of Joanna Czech’s illustrious clients. Already a renowned aesthetician, she became a celebrity when socialite Kim Kardashian praised her in an Instagram post.

Czech was born and raised in Poland before moving to the US after the age of 25. She quickly made a name for herself, building a stellar reputation that has led to her becoming Dior‘s Global Skincare Expert — a position she took up in December 2019.

Ahead of the Golden Globes in 2020, she did the facials for as many as 30 people including Michelle Williams. With 35 years of experience in this field, Czech believes that most 100-percent natural substances are not effective and that non-toxic, non-100 percent natural ingredients might be better alternatives. She also believes that skincare is a long-term process and offers customised treatments based on skin condition.

Joanna Vargas

In the world of facials, Vargas is known for her commitment to science and plant-based ingredients, which she combines to give her esteemed clients the most stimulating and relaxing treatments.

Vargas’ clientele includes beauty editors, models and celebrities like Elisabeth Moss, Julianne Moore, Natasha Lyon and Debra Messing. During the 2019-21 award seasons, Joanna Vargas was behind the pre-red carpet treatments of Rachel Brosnahan, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Mindy Kaling, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Brad Goreski among others.

She is devoted to the health of her clients and uses non-invasive techniques. And, her skincare products are free of parabens and ingredient toxins. Along with the products, Vargas combines her expertise in using LED light, microcurrent and microdermabrasion to give her clients a fresh and healthy skin. Of the many products you can buy on her official site are sheet masks, hydrating masks, rejuvenating serum and revitalising eye cream.

Georgia Louise Vassanelli

After making a name for herself at home in England, Georgia Louise Vassanelli arrived in the US in 2010 and launched Manhattan Atelier in 2013. Considered as one of the most acclaimed aestheticians in the world of A-listers, her long list of celebrity clients include the likes of Emma Stone, Alexander Wang, Maria Sharapova, Karlie Kloss, Emily Blunt, Amy Adams and Cate Blanchett.

Louise is renowned for her unique lift-and-sculpt technique. In this process, deep and muscle massage are followed by a fast whip, lift, cup and pull of the muscles and skin. The method helps her clients feel rejuvenated and reawakened. The facial products are customised according to the needs of her clients and the treatments are such that they won’t require botox or fillers to brighten the face, soften the wrinkles and lift cheekbones and brows.

Louise is the global skincare expert of luxury skincare and makeup brand La Mer. Among the many products under her label that can be used at home include the GLOLite LED Mask, Cryo Freeze Tools and Hollywood EGF Micro-Needling + Ion Infusion Kit — which helps you take care of a range of skincare issues, including pigmentation and dryness.

Tammy Fender

A strong proponent of holistic well-being, Tammy Fender has been transforming the skincare industry with her plant-based treatments. Her focus is not just to give the clients perfect skin, but also to elevate their souls and energise their minds through a journey of guided meditation. This uniqueness brought Fender a stellar reputation and clients such as Alicia Silverstone, Gwyneth Paltrow and Julianne Moore.

Fender leads by example. She lives in Florida, in a home where she has chickens and honeybees in a flourishing garden. Her use of ancient plant remedies and customised botanical formulas has had a very positive effect on her clientele. This combination is also present in her products, which contain organically grown ingredients and are free from harmful ingredients such as parabens and phthalates. You can try the Celestial Rose Crème, a moisturiser made with rose and Manuka honey, or the Plant Milk, a serum made from the parts of plants such as white lily, mountain arnica and milk thistle.

Shani Darden

Darden is one of the most famous aestheticians in Hollywood and her flagship studio, which opened in 2019, is located in Beverly Hills.

Before she became a brand, Darden trained under a dermatologist — an experience that lends the scientific touch to her knowledge and skills in facials. When unable to find specific products she wanted, Darden decided to create her own formulas.

One of the creations, a serum called Retinol Reform, found unequivocal acceptance in celebrity circles. It has anti-ageing benefits and gives your skin its desired youthful look. The aesthetician recommends these five golden rules for skincare — wearing sunscreen at all times, using Retinol for night treatment, using Vitamin C serum in the morning, weekly chemical exfoliating treatment, and moisturiser according to skin type.

Among the many who swear by Darden’s facial approach are January Jones, Emmy Rossum, Kelly Rowland and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Sonya Dakar

For over 30 years, Dakar has been giving people in Hollywood the finest facial treatment for the skin. She believes in a natural approach to skincare but is also open to combining scientifically proven methods for skin issues such as acne or rosacea. “I believe that we need science as much as we need nature, so, I combined the two worlds in the most natural and effective way possible,” she says.

Her products have essential oils and natural substances such as plant extracts and flax seeds. Her procedures focusing on facial fitness, like red light treatments and organic apple stem cell applications, result in glowing and glamorous skin. Gwyneth Paltrow, Maddie Ziegler and Katherine Schwarzenegger are some of her top clients.

Her namesake brand, which she runs with her daughter Mimi and son Yigal, has a wide range of products, many of which have been reinvented by Dakar. Among these is the Organic Omega line which includes the Organic Omega Oil and Overnight Sculpting Mask. Those with dry, rough or irritated skin can try the Blue Butterfly Balm, which has extracts of the blue butterfly pea flower and 20 other botanicals.

Christine Chin

Chin is so meticulous and such a perfectionist that her legions of loyal clients affectionately call her “Mean Christine”. They admire her for her extreme dedication to the craft and attention to detail, which is why one has to wait for months for an appointment with Christine Chin.

An icon among aestheticians in the US, Chin began her career as a make-up artist in Malaysia — the country of her birth. Within no time, she became renowned at home and other parts of Southeast Asia for her make-up skills. This led to her arrival in the US, where she attracted a long list of clients at SoHo after gaining her license as an aesthetician in New York City. Over the years, she transcended from make-up to facials. Her spa in Manhattan, which opened in 2002, gained fame with clients like Gisele Bündchen, Maggie Q, and Karolina Kurkova, Hilary Swank, Rachel Weisz and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Besides her talent, one of the major reasons behind Chin’s phenomenal success is her reliance on Asian skincare remedies and the art and science behind them. She also makes sure that her clients know what is being done to their faces and advises them not to pick, poke or pop between appointments.

Her products like the Pure Purifying Masque, Cell Gold Toner, Intensive Bio-Moisture Repair Creme and Resurface Exfoliating Scrub are available for purchase on her website.

Nichola Joss

Nichola Joss is famous for her unique facial technique — the ‘Inner Facial’, in which the inner part of the mouth is massaged to encourage lymphatic drainage. This also helps lift and sculpt the facial muscles. She created this facial with the knowledge and training she gained during her apprenticeship in Malaysia for over two years.

Her treatments are tailored according to the needs of her clients that include A-listers such as Gisele Bündchen, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson. Products are selected accordingly and so is the type of massage. Joss ensures that the products she picks are cruelty-free, sustainably sourced and ethically produced. Her reputation has led to associations with fashion brands such as Victoria Beckham and Roland Mouret along with some of the world’s most famous skincare brands. She has clinics in New York, Los Angeles, Doha, Miami, London and Toronto.

