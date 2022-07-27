Destination Revival: The buzz-worthy treatments at Kim Lim’s new beauty haven at I12 Katong

Imagine walking into a salon and leaving with healthier tresses, flawless skin and a more sculpted body. That’s the promise of Kim Lim’s new outlet at I12 Katong, which houses all her specialist brands – Papilla Haircare, Illumia Therapeutics and Illumia Medical – under one roof for an elevated head-to-toe experience.

The swanky 3,800 sq ft beauty haven boasts three spacious VIP treatment suites and a soothing beauty bar and lounge for guests to unwind in or book for spa parties. It also features a number of exclusive solutions and treatments that use the latest aesthetics technologies. In keeping with the times, cryptocurrency is accepted as payment.

At Illumia Therapeutics, the new IllumiaSculpt is a personalised treatment that contours the body, builds muscles and lifts the bottom with High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology. This non- invasive procedure induces supramaximal muscle contractions to increase muscle density and volume, as well as trigger lipolysis to break down fat cells. A 30-minute session is equivalent to doing 20,000 sit-ups and said to be more targeted than an intense workout programme.

If your complexion is looking dull and stressed, the Hydra-Detox Balancing Facial can restore clarity and luminosity. The hydra- dermabrasion treatment starts with exfoliation, followed by a deep cleanse using a powerful suction tool coupled with a BHA solution. A nourishing, antioxidant-rich serum is then applied and delivered deep into skin with a device that features a rotating tip for even coverage.

For more worrying skin concerns that require greater attention, such as lines, pigmentation, visible pores and blemishes, Illumia Medical offers two advanced laser treatments that address them. Designed to effectively tackle pigmentation, acne, wrinkles and dullness, the Discovery Pico Laser therapy is powered by Pico-boost technology for superior penetration of lightning-fast energy pulses. The complexion will become brighter, clearer and more even as a result. Age-related pigmentation disorders, including port-wine stains, strawberry marks, spider veins and couperose skin, can also be alleviated with Illumia Medical’s Pro Yellow Gold Laser, which is tailored to your unique skin type.

As the bedrock of hair follicles, the scalp gets plenty of attention at Papilla Haircare, Singapore’s leading hair loss treatment specialist. Only available at the i12 Katong outlet is the Customised Jet Infusion Scalp Treatment, which uses a medical-grade jet device to infuse the scalp with oxygen and pico-sized particles of a bespoke serum to treat individual conditions, whether it’s dryness, sensitivity, oiliness, itchiness or dandruff. To keep your scalp in tip-top shape for healthy hair growth, consider the Micro-Pulse Hybrid Scalp Treatment. A hybrid technology that combines mesotherapy and electroporation, the procedure is administered using equipment that facilitates transdermal delivery of microcrystals containing scalp-loving ingredients while boosting absorption with barely felt electrical pulses.

These skin, body and hair treatments only scratch the surface of the full offerings available at the Papilla Haircare, Illumia Therapeutics and Illumia Medical outlet at i12 Katong #03-05/06/07. For more information, visit their respective websites at Papilla Haircare, Illumia Therapeutics, and Illumia Medical.

This story first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.