Valentino launches a makeup collection hailed for its inclusivity

Inclusivity is at the heart of this debut Valentino Beauty makeup collection, designed for all skin tones thanks to its (very) wide range of shades. But eager beauty fans will have to wait a few days more to discover the products in this collection, set to be unveiled May 31 at Selfridges, London.

The Valentino fashion house’s spectacular, sculptural creations — acclaimed as much at fashion week as at the most prestigious red carpet events — may be known in the fashion world and beyond, but what about the beauty looks that accompany these outfits? Well, you’ll soon be able to reproduce them live in your bathroom thanks to the upcoming launch of the first makeup collection from the luxury brand Valentino Beauty.

Conceived by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Maison Valentino, the collection is designed to offer a connection between the worlds of fashion and beauty, giving pride of place to the luxury label’s signature codes. But the collection is also about inclusivity and self-expression, since, from its very launch, this makeup line will feature no fewer than 40 foundation shades and 50 lipstick colours. These will be joined by a selection of eye products.

“Valentino Beauty is human beauty, a couture makeup open to all genders, ages, and cultures,” the fashion house explains in a statement.

It’s a commitment that’s also likely to be expressed through the collection’s first ad campaign. In fact, rather than opting for the usual ambassador fronting the collection, there will be 16 “eclectic talents” representing the different facets of the Valentino brand.

“Beauty is a complexity resolved through love. Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity. Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception,” commented Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The debut Valentino Beauty makeup collection, which features refillable lipsticks and palettes, will be presented at Selfridges, London, May 31, ahead of a worldwide launch beginning in August 2021.

