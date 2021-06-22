“Customisation didn’t exist before. That’s why we started Skin Inc” says founder Sabrina Tan

Skincare has come a long way from just cleansers, moisturisers, and the odd green clay mask you’d pinch from your mother’s cabinet.
Then, in the early 2000s, toners and serums entered the beauty market. As marvellous as these innovations were, skincare still lacked a personal touch. These solutions, as we now know, could never have been a once-size-fits-all formulation.
Now you’ve probably heard of Skin Inc in the more recent years. The homegrown is sold worldwide today with various accolades and awards. What Skin Inc attributes its cult following to, is its unique customised serums.
“Customise, don’t compromise,” says its founder, Sabrina Tan. Back then, Sabrina put in $1 million of her savings into the development of Skin Inc’s nine customisable serums, and it took seven years for her business to break into the market successfully. Their mission is as clear as the skincare results they hope to see: formulating clinically-proven customised products that deliver superior noticeable results.
“Why settle for generic when you can have something tailored for you?” asks Sabrina. “The Skin Inc experience starts with a self-diagnostic and science-based Skin Identity Quiz that recommends you the best combination of active ingredients, taking into assessment that up to 80% of the skin’s evolving conditions are heavily affected by lifestyle and environmental factors,” she explains.
The Skin Identity Quiz with Skin Inc Innovation scientists Dr. Shekhar Mitra, and esteemed global innovation expert who was previously leading Research & Development at Procter & Gamble, and Dr. Donald L. Bisset, author of over 60 published technical manuscripts and the inventor of over 30 US patents with 32 years of skincare research experience at Procter & Gamble as well.
And with that, Skin Inc’s world-famous customised cocktail serums known as My Daily Dose was born.
Speaking to Prestige, Sabrina shares the success story of Skin Inc’s skincare solutions, with her own tips and favourites along the way.
Customisation didn’t exist when we started the business. That’s why we started Skin Inc. I didn’t think that you need 20 steps or 20,000 ingredients for beautiful skin. Our scientists have selected ingredients in optimal concentrations as the building blocks for our custom-blended formulas, which we deliver through a Japanese encapsulation technology that protects the active ingredients from exposure to light and oxidation.
The idea of customisation has been the core of our DNA from the very beginning: starting with My Daily Dose serums, to the award-winning Optimiser Voyage Tri-Light devices, and our latest is Custom Recovery Sleep Mask.
In the morning, I use My Daily Dose which for me contains Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate my dry skin, Ceramide to strengthen eczema-prone skin’s barrier, and Liquorice for a soothing effect. I also use UV protection and our Serum Glow Filter, then I’m all ready for my Zoom meetings.
My nighttime skincare routine consists of a cleanser, My Daily Dose with Collagen, Vitamin A and C, and I seal that with a night mask and our Soothe and Age-Proof Serum Booster Shots. I skip the facial cleanser in the morning as I have dry skin already.
To enhance the efficacy of the products I use, I supercharge my regime with the LED Optimiser Voyage Tri-Light++ on alternate nights. With this device, I can customise at-home facials with the five different LED light options. Personally I like a combination of Chromotherapy and Sonic Technology.
Indeed it has. We’ve heard complaints from our customers about ‘maskne‘, contact dermatitis and rosacea from the constant physical friction and pressure of face masks against the skin. Through the Skin Inc’s Skin Identity Check and our community feedback, we know that more than 40% of our customers have sensitive, hyper-reactive and acne-prone ski types, along with concerns like large pores and rough skin texture. We wanted to combat these concerns, so we launched the Mask Liner last September, made from a baby-soft, non-woven fabric, acting as a shield between your skin and the coarse material of masks.
My Daily Dose custom blended serums have always been my holy grail. I recalibrate what my skin needs every half a year with the Skin Identity Check quiz to sync my ‘dose’ with any new lifestyle or environmental changes happening in my daily life.
Skin Inc is available at Sephora stores, sephora.my and Sephora in-app.
(All images: Skin Inc)
This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia.