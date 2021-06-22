“Customisation didn’t exist before. That’s why we started Skin Inc” says founder Sabrina Tan

Skincare has come a long way from just cleansers, moisturisers, and the odd green clay mask you’d pinch from your mother’s cabinet.

Then, in the early 2000s, toners and serums entered the beauty market. As marvellous as these innovations were, skincare still lacked a personal touch. These solutions, as we now know, could never have been a once-size-fits-all formulation.

Now you’ve probably heard of Skin Inc in the more recent years. The homegrown is sold worldwide today with various accolades and awards. What Skin Inc attributes its cult following to, is its unique customised serums.

“Customise, don’t compromise,” says its founder, Sabrina Tan. Back then, Sabrina put in $1 million of her savings into the development of Skin Inc’s nine customisable serums, and it took seven years for her business to break into the market successfully. Their mission is as clear as the skincare results they hope to see: formulating clinically-proven customised products that deliver superior noticeable results.

My Daily Dose.

“Why settle for generic when you can have something tailored for you?” asks Sabrina. “The Skin Inc experience starts with a self-diagnostic and science-based Skin Identity Quiz that recommends you the best combination of active ingredients, taking into assessment that up to 80% of the skin’s evolving conditions are heavily affected by lifestyle and environmental factors,” she explains.

The Skin Identity Quiz with Skin Inc Innovation scientists Dr. Shekhar Mitra, and esteemed global innovation expert who was previously leading Research & Development at Procter & Gamble, and Dr. Donald L. Bisset, author of over 60 published technical manuscripts and the inventor of over 30 US patents with 32 years of skincare research experience at Procter & Gamble as well.

And with that, Skin Inc’s world-famous customised cocktail serums known as My Daily Dose was born.

Speaking to Prestige, Sabrina shares the success story of Skin Inc’s skincare solutions, with her own tips and favourites along the way.