Fall for this season’s fresh new scents

An autumnal edit of this season’s scents from dark green blends to warm, spicy oils that instantly lift your mood.

Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue

Dolce & Gabbana’s updated Light Blue series features Light Blue Forever: a duo of scents that embody eternal love. The women’s edition is sunny and sensual, capturing long summer days by the Mediterranean Sea with a bouquet combining sun-drenched orange blossoms and white fl owers, citrus and crisp green apple with a soft and woody trail. For men, the citrus woody fragrance contrasts refreshing notes of grapefruit and bergamot with an trail of vetiver and patchouli.

Shop here

Frederic Malle Synthetic Jungle

Known for her love of floral and green palettes, Anne Flipo’s Synthetic Jungle is her first foray into Frederic Malle. A tribute to the iconic perfumes of the ’70s, the scent is a celebration of verdant green notes created from synthetics. A green accord of chypre and basil is reworked with hyacinth, lily of the valley, natural jasmine and ylang ylang oil. Patchouli oil finishes it with a vegetal punch.

Shop here

Penhaligon’s Constantinople

Let your nose transport you to the ancient city of Constantinople with Penhaligon’s new fragrance that bears the same name. Part of the British perfumer’s alluring Trade Routes Collection of bold, opulent scents, the Constantinople EDP captures the tumultuous history of former Istanbul with a bright, spicy opening of pink pepper, geranium and frozen lavender and an elegant floral core comprising iris, rose and cypriol. Vanilla, patchouli and moss compose the base notes for an earthy, sensual finish that lingers for hours.

Shop here

Hermès Twilly Eau Ginger

The French luxury maison adds a third chapter to its Twilly collection with a fragrance celebrating girlish joy with a sparkling scent woven with bold notes of radiant peony, vivid candied ginger and supple cedar. All at once floral, woody and musky, it has a soapy, clean drydown, which contrasts with its sweet and spicy opening. The bottle flaunts a fresh design with a colourful twill looped under its ivory cap.

Shop here

(Main and featured image: Frederic Malle)

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.