Beauty test drive: ghd Unplugged gives you sleek, smooth hair everywhere you go

Compact and cordless, the ghd Unplugged’s lightweight design belies its high-performance functions.

I never pictured myself straightening my hair on the way to an event but it’s 2021 and technology has improved our routines by leaps and bounds. The ghd Unplugged is the first cordless straightener I’ve tried and I’m never going back. While there are a few options available in the market, they are not made equal. For starters, ghd is a leading brand loved by hair experts for the superior performance of its tools.

The ghd Unplugged is the first cordless creation of the brand, and it has the functions of the iconic Platinum+.

“Our ghd R&D team have developed the latest battery and heat styling technology which allows us to launch unplugged, a portable cordless styler that delivers the superior performance our tools are known and trusted for, giving consumers and stylists the flexibility to style anywhere, anytime.” – Jeroen Temmerman, ghd CEO

Features

The Unplugged uses Hybrid Co-lithium technology that is made up of long-life lithium-ion batteries with the brand’s advanced dual-zone technology. This provides the optimal styling temperature of 185 degrees celsius across both ceramic heater plates that smoothly glides through your hair for you to achieve the salon-fresh results of the iconic ghd Platinum+.

It has a 45-second heat-up time with up to 20 minutes of continuous styling time and can be charged at home or on the go. When you first switch on the straightener, a light comes on that blinks intermittently while the plates heat up. After the 45-second mark in which the temperature hits 185 degrees celsius, the straightener will beep to demonstrate that the tool is ready. Each light of the battery life indicator represents 20 per cent of charge. For safety and optimal battery saving, it also switches off after three minutes of inactivity.

It charges using a USB charger, that can be plugged into a socket or your laptop. This straightener is tiny at only 22cm long, and can easily fit into handbags for portable touch ups.

Review

Owing to its tiny size, I had little expectations of the Unplugged. While it is best used as a ‘top-up tool’, I start out with trialling the product by using it to straighten my whole head of hair after a blowdry. I have thick, long hair so a 20-minute battery life is insufficient for me to be intricate about ironing out every strand. It does, however, tame my frizz easily and works well on thinner strands. The Unplugged’s cord-free design makes for a stress-free session and this lets me twirl, flip and easily glide it through my hair.

I also test this on the go several times, using it to touch up my hair in the car, in washrooms and after gym sessions. I swipe it through my hair like a brush, and it instantly smooths out any frizz. Overall, I’m surprised by how powerful this tiny gadget can be, and would recommend it for anyone who is constantly on the go and has and a need for consistently sleek hair.

All images are courtesy of ghd.

Unplugged is available in colours black and white, and is now retailing for S$500 at 11 Sephora stores islandwide – Bugis+, Causeway Point, ION Orchard, NEX, Plaza Singapura, Suntec City, Takashimaya S.C., Tampines One, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity, and Westgate.