How to get healthy hair, according to Megan Fox’s hairstylist

Even if you don’t know Andrew Fitzsimons by name, you’ve very likely seen his work. The celebrity hairstylist was behind Megan Fox‘s wet hair look at the 2021 VMAs, is part of the Kardashian-Jenner glam squad, and has created looks for the likes of Lori Harvey, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna.

It goes without saying that some of Fitzsimons’ high-profile clients get their hair styled frequently, which means they need to go above and beyond with maintenance if they want to keep their hair looking and feeling healthy. In fact, he sees some of them on an “almost daily basis,” he tells Shape.

The number one piece of advice Fitzsimons gives to those clients — and anyone else who grills him about how to have healthy hair — is to never skip heat protectant before using hot tools. “You can do all the in-between care in the world, but if you are frying your hair with hot tools, it’s going to be too late by the time you try to repair the damage later,” he says. That’s because heat can break hydrogen bonds in hair, which can leave hair more fragile and prone to breakage.

And after you’ve applied the protectant, you’re also going to want to resist the urge to crank up the temperature. “One of the most common factors that prevent people from achieving strong, full, and shiny hair is using heat tools on a temperature that is way too hot,” says Fitzsimons, who created an eponymous hair-care line that launched at Ulta. “Having heat all the way up on a blow dryer or a heat styling tool is not necessary to achieve a look and it really damages the strands.”

If you’re already diligent about heat protection, you can move on to some supplementary steps that Simons recommends for promoting hair health. A lot of people make the mistake of getting “super aggressive” with their hair when towel drying it, he shares. (ICYDK, your hair is extra fragile when wet, since the cuticle layer opens up and strands become stretched out. They are more prone to breakage in this state.) Swap your bath towel for a microfibre or t-shirt towel — which have a less rough texture than traditional towels — and squeeze the moisture out of your hair instead of rough drying, he suggests. Your diet also factors into the health of your strands, he adds. (If you’re curious, salmon, chickpeas, and eggs are a few of the best foods for hair growth, according to dietitians.)

Lastly, adding a weekly hair mask or treatment to your routine can take your hair health to its highest potential, says Fitzsimons, who developed his take on the ultimate nourishing treatment for his own range. “The best product from my line that someone can use if they want to keep their hair as healthy as possible while also addressing damage would be the AF1 Repair Leave-in Conditioner,” he says. “It contains ingredients such as ceramides, hydrating castor oil, glycine and edulis seed oil that help detangle, repair, strengthen and increase shine on all hair types.”

To recap, in Fitzsimons’ view, minimising heat damage should be your top priority if you’re after strong, healthy hair. Adopting a gentle towel-drying method, eating a nutritious diet, and applying occasional hair treatments will earn you extra credit.

