10 powerful mastectomy tattoos on Instagram you must see

Breast Cancer Awareness month begins on 1 October every year.

The illness, which is “almost entirely” seen in women, can be found in men as well. Breast cancer can lead to the patient getting a mastectomy. According to Cancer.org, mastectomy is a surgery that removes one’s breast entirely, but there are also types of this procedure which includes the removal of “only the breast tissue, nipple and areola.”

Many are embracing the battle scars resulting from this surgery with aplomb and not shying away from sharing their challenging journey with the world.

More and more women are gaining confidence by getting inked to commemorate their fight with cancer and are emerging from a dark period in their lives. These tattoos are their way of depicting hope and courage as they walk in the sunshine.

Tattoos have always had a special meaning for those getting inked — whether it be an important date or a symbolic representation to remind them of their journey, their losses, their triumphs, their dreams and their resilience in the face of adversity. Art has its own intriguing ways to depict pain and healing, with a touch of beauty.

For many, getting inked is not only a way of healing but it also gives them hope and strength to start afresh. It won’t be wrong to say that mastectomy tattoos are gaining popularity. The gorgeous art truly complements the individual wearing it, a testimony of what they have endured and how far they have come. These tattoos are not only beautiful but also inspiring.

What better place than Instagram to find some inspiring mastectomy tattoos? From elaborate colourful floral designs to intricate line works, cute little odes to larger symbols — the social media platform is replete with tattoos that are proof of women’s battles against breast cancer and their hard-earned victory restoring pride.

Here are 10 powerful mastectomy tattoos on Instagram that you must see.

(Main and featured image: Annie Spratt/Unsplash)