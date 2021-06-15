Beauty test drive: EverGlow Pigmentation Facial at Radium Medical Aesthetics

Lasers can do wonders for the face.

Dark spots? Zap. Wrinkles? Zap. Rough skin? Yes, zap it off. Yet, after an intensive treatment, you may be looking for something soothing but no less effective in achieving clearer, brighter skin. That’s where Radium Medical Aesthetics’ EverGlow Pigmentation Facial comes in.

Designed by founder Dr Siew Tuck Wah as a boost for his clinic’s laser programmes, the 70-minute treatment targets dark spots on the skin with a customised facial regime. There are no machines involved; only medical-grade topical products are used accordingly to break down stubborn pigments.

Before getting on with the procedure proper, a therapist assessed my current skin condition with an imaging device, identifying the problem areas that needed the most attention. Several photographs of my face were taken from various angles. The facial then began with a standard cleanse. Next, a tingly vitamin C-loaded pumpkin peel was applied to remove dead skin cells, lighten spots, stimulate blood circulation and brighten skin. A series of massages and masks followed, each step rich in powerful pigment-reducing agents, such as cysteamine to further target unwanted discolouration like melasma, blemish scars and age spots.

A little over an hour later, I peered into the mirror and noticed that I looked like I had clocked eight or nine hours of beauty sleep, although I barely slept the night before – no thanks to alcohol. The dark circles around my eyes were gone, and the brown spots around my cheekbones were also visibly lighter. More than that, my skin felt wonderfully soft, plump and glowy that I skipped my trusty highlighter for the rest of the week.

Radium Medical Aesthetics, #03-325/6 Suntec City Mall Tower 2, +65 6837 0507.

This story was published in the June 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.