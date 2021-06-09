Beauty test drive: Reviewing Chantecaille Rose de Mai Facial Treatment at TANGS Orchard

Forget a bouquet — we’d rather be soaking in the essence of roses, whether it’s petals in a bath, infused in our beauty products, or, better yet, loaded in our facials.

Chantecaille at TANGS Orchard lets you do just that with the Rose de Mai Signature Facial Treatment, a 75-minute moisture and radiance booster that combines star products from the French brand’s namesake collection and expert massages.

For the uninitiated, Chantecaille’s best-selling Rose de Mai skincare range taps into the healing superpowers of the rare and precious flower, which only blooms for three weeks during the month of May. Rich in vitamin C, the multi-tasking ingredient is said to boast anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and skin-perfecting benefits.

You may be wondering, why indulge in a facial when you can use the same products at home? The answer lies in the skilled hands of a Chantecaille specialist. Whereas there are treatments where you’ll be left alone to snooze at certain steps, our therapist never once left the room. If a mask should remain untouched, she’ll be administering a head, neck or shoulder massage. From cleansing to applying sunscreen, her deft, precisely pressured moves will send you to a state of utter bliss and wishing for five more minutes in the new private facial cabin.

Tension release and relaxation aside, the luxurious treatment gave me smooth, lifted baby-soft skin that’s noticeably fresh and luminous. In fact, I decided to forgo any kind of illuminating makeup when I wasg etting ready for my next appointment, because I already look like I’m wearing a soft, dewy highlighter. To skeptics (like me) who believe there’s no gain with no pain, this facial is proof that great products can yield incredible results under expert care.

(All images: Chantecaille)