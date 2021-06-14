Beauty test drive: Reviewing the La Oxylift 5 in 1 Facial at La Source Spa

It had to be at least six months since my last facial, and after putting up with skin plagued with dehydration and redness, I couldn’t wait for some professional help. This 90-minute facial is suitable for all skin types and also boasts anti-ageing and brightening effects.

The treatment started on a good note with the use of spa-grade Inni by La Source products on my skin. The creamy Milk Cleanser was a dream, and so was the lavender water-infused Purifying Botanical Toner. The rest of the treatment is powered by the new radiofrequency-based OxyGeneo machine, which offers three steps of exfoliation, oxygenation and infusion of nutrients. Their delivery is through the use of an OxyPod, which is made of 100 per cent therapeutic ingredients and affixed, fresh, to the machine for every single treatment.

A gel was smoothed over my face before the therapist massaged it for 10 minutes on each side using a softly pulsating handpiece to firm skin. A purifying activated bamboo charcoal mask was then applied to my skin, before a non-vacuum handpiece was used to gently buff over the surface.

I felt a mild fizzing during the exfoliation process, which generates carbon dioxide bubbles that permeate the upper skin layer to trigger a physiological response known as the Bohr Effect, whereby blood vessels dilate to boost blood flow, oxygenation and cellular activity within the tissues. The machine also infuses nutrients, vitamins and active ingredients that revitalise skin.

I was given a light extraction of comedones. A soothing mask followed, after which the therapist ran a handpiece with ultrasound function over my skin, improving ingredient absorption and imparting a lifting effect. When the session concluded, my skin was no longer flushed and angry, and stayed calm and plump for the next few days.

La Source Spa, #02-17/8 The Shopping Gallery @ Hilton, 6732 1318.

This story was published in the June 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.