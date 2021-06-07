Beauty test drive: Reviewing the Sculpted Cheeks And Facial Contouring Treatment at Noesa

Make-up and personal skincare routines can only do so much to help you achieve sculpted cheekbones and a defined jawline.

Without going as far as injectables or cosmetic procedures, the right facial – like the Sculpted Cheeks and Facial Contouring treatment by ultra-luxe, high-tech German skincare brand Noesa – can subtly reshape your face.

I visited the Noesa store within Raffles Arcade where I was asked to choose either the Empowering or Relaxing Serum, before the treatment began at the nearby Raffles Spa. The two serums, named after their intended purposes of either improving mental clarity or releasing stress, combine soothing essential oils with the brand’s biophotonic energy harnessed from wild plants to absorb into the nervous system for immediate effects.

My chosen Empowering Serum was applied as the third step, after a deep cleanse and an application of the Enzymatic Peeling Mask, which gently removed dead skin cells and impurities. While the mask sat on my skin, the serum was massaged on to my head, neck and shoulders, relieving me of aching knots and coaxing me into a much-needed nap.

A series of steps continued that further infused Noesa’s proprietary alchemetics, which refers to super energy substances that boost cell activity, into my skin. The Skin Hyper Idealizer, for instance, works as a booster that activates skin cells from deep within to smooth fine lines and pores.

To contour my face, a massage was administered using the Glow Booster Serum, Day Potency Gel and Add-On. Together, the trio of products reinforce skin defence mechanisms, repair the skin barrier and leave a luminous complexion. Halfway during the invigorating massage, the therapist did a side-by-side comparison of my face to show me the immediate lifting effect on the side she had worked on. While I would also recommend taking photographs before and after the facial, the results were obvious. My cheekbones looked sculpted, my eye area looked lifted and my jawline was visibly slimmer.

To lock in hydration from the previous steps, the Skin Tonic was applied to my face and neck. I left with a thin application of the Super Look on my skin that functioned as a primer to soften skin and blur fine lines, ensuring that I needed no make-up at all to face the day.

(All images: Noesa)

This story first appeared in the June 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.