Beauty test drive: Sigi Skin partners Freia Aesthetics for a special collaboration this month

This August, two homegrown beauty brands have come together for a facial that gives you luminous, big-night-out skin.

Just for the month, local skincare brand Sigi Skin has teamed up with leading media-spa Freia Aesthetics for a session that combines the combines the former’s blockbuster formulations with the technical know-how of the latter.

The exclusive Sigi Skin x Freia Aesthetics treatment begins with a deep cleanse using the gentle Kaleanser Face Wash to remove impurities, dirt and excess oil. The Bright Skies gentle gel exfoliator is massaged on to skin next. The peeling gel does not contain microbreads, and effectively sloughs away remove stubborn dead skin cells to instantly provide radiance.

My face is then steamed and put through the extraction process which, while not entirely pleasant, goes by quickly thanks to the therapist’s expert hands. Now, with my skin effectively cleaned and cleansed, my face is spritzed with the Dew Potion, a waterless essence mist jam-packed wit antioxidants, for instant relief.

We now move on to the highlight of the treatment: the Local Dynamic Massage (LDM) machine, used in tandem with the Youth Beam Anti-ageing Night Serum. Here, dual-frequency ultrasound waves work to activate fibroblasts, boosting collagen and hyaluronic acid production in the skin.

If this sounds a lot for your skin — not to worry. Sigi Skin’s products are soothing balms for the skin, thanks to gentle, vegan formulations that use powerful ingredients to repair and nourish skin. Relaxing massages on the face, neck and arms, a trait Freia Aesthetics is known for, also relieves any weariness in your body and spirit.

To wrap up the session, your face will be blanketed in the Idyllic Fields Moisturizer and the Dream Capsule. Both formulations are repair compromised skin barriers, and address skin dryness. A 10-minute respite follows with the Teatox Mask, to seal in all the goodness of the products beforehand. Finally, we end with a layer of the hydrating Morning Glow Sunscreen to protect my skin from UVA and UVB rays, and environmental pollutants.

Freia Aesthetics, Locations in Wisma Atria and Raffles City