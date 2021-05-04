No spa ritual is quite as decadent as a a Hammam experience, a bathing ritual that hails from the Middle East.

At the Remède Spa at The St Regis Singapore, water is the main element that binds its facilities, treatments and even design. Step into the spa and you’ll immediately notice the blues, silvers and crystals that symbolise water in all its forms.

Checking in early into the spa is mandatory to best enjoy all of its wet facilities. Begin with a dip in the outdoor or indoor hydro pool, before relaxing on a heated slab. Our chosen treatment today is the deep-cleansing 90-minute Black Soap and Rassoul Hammam ritual, which uses organic products from French luxury beauty brand Charme dÓrient.

Your treatment then begins in the Eucalyptus steam chambers, which are divided into three temperatures for different preferences. Here, you’ll be asked to sit for five minutes to allow for improved circulation within skin. The therapist will then apply an olive and eucalyptus black soap all over your body before you spend another five minutes in the steam chambers to soften skin and maximise the absorption of the soap’s nutrients.

Next continues the rest of ritual. You’ll proceed into the Vichy Suite, where you’ll lie on a large and heated marble slab. The therapist then massages you with a traditional Kassa glove to rid your skin of dead skin cells from top to toe. The Vichy shower, which comes with a row of shower heads, is then placed over your body, to give your skin an invigorating rinse.

The highlight of the treatment is the Rassoul Hammam ritual, where the Rassoul mud, a clay found and extracted only at the edge of the Moroccan Atlas and combined with essential oils, is applied onto skin to further draw out impurities and moisturise skin. Your face and scalp will then be massaged with argan oil to complete the relaxation ritual. Relaxation will now easily take over as you find yourself slowly drifting away.

With your body and soul cleansed, the treatment ends with another thorough rinse and a pour of floral water to keep you in the state of relaxation. Bliss.

Remède Spa at The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911