One of the most unpleasant things in Singapore, apart from the sweltering heat, has to be the common mosquito. That, coupled with factors like an increase in rain and humidity, has led to a spike in dengue clusters and cases as of late. Which brings us to this handy list of the best anti-mosquito devices in Singapore to invest in for protection against dengue.
However, when it comes to fending off these pesky insects, synthetic repellent patches and prayers aren’t your only option. There are a whole lot of smart anti-mosquito deterrents that work far beyond the usual bug sprays, rolled-up newspapers, and other off-the-shelf solutions.
Several tech brands have harnessed the best of technology and science to create extremely effective anti-mosquito devices to keep the dreaded dengue in Singapore away. All you have to do for a peace of mind then, is to simply plug them in. Read on for our recommendations.
Invest in these 7 anti-mosquito tech devices to keep you and your family dengue-free:
This mosquito-repelling lamp is free of toxic chemical pesticides, complete with a UV light that lures mosquitoes and flies near the trap lamp. The built-in fan then sucks the pesky insects into the storage box, which effectively traps the mosquitos until they are ready to be disposed of.
Mosquito patches are a thing of the past. These clip-on mosquito repellents are small and lightweight, making it convenient to carry around. You can clip them onto bags, shoes, or your clothes, making them a great alternative for children who are sensitive to strong-smelling patches in the market. The repellent is also derived from an organic formula extracted from plants, and can last up to three months.
This stylish wireless mosquito repellent is so small and compact, it’s perfect for those constantly on the go. The 11-centimetre wide device is small enough to place on your desk, your bag or your car without taking up too much space, and its elegant design is an added bonus for sure. The repellent tablet lasts for about 720 hours, and its battery is good for around 30 to 45 days.
Our most the brand’s most advanced repellent system, this repellent creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone — 80 percent more area than previous models — and is incredibly easy to use, especially in backyards, by the poolside, and on patios. The rechargeable battery provides 5.5 hours of continuous use per charge, and the refill obliges 12 hours of continuous mosquito protection with the included scent free refill.
This mosquito killer trap from PowerPac isn’t just effective for mosquitos, it helps to get rid of other unwanted insects in your house such as flying ants and flying termites. This powerful trap produces a short snapping sound once the mosquitos have been zapped, so you’ll know exactly when it has been extinguished. This device can be wall-mounted, ceiling suspended or freestanding, and is free from chemicals.
Rid yourself of annoying mosquitos with this compact USB rechargeable mosquito repellent. Instead of electromagnetic wave radiation, this device makes use of ultrasonic waves that have no effect on humans and family pets. The five-centimetre wide device gets rid of pests like mosquitoes, cockroaches, flies and mice, and is effective for a range up of to 70 square metres.
Baygon might be known for their insecticide sprays, but it also makes handy devices like theLiquid Electric Repeller. The small heater can be easily plugged into any power outlets and automatically diffuses the liquid repellent to cover a 100-sq-ft room. Each refill will last about a month if used for eight hours every night.