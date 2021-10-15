Global brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer amongst women, and it is the major cause of death related to oncological diseases.

Every year, October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The entire world comes together to do their bit by donating to several programmes and cancer centres to raise awareness about the disease.

Breast cancer survivor and America’s National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., (NBCF) supporter, Patryce Sheppard, says she has realised she “was not educated or aware about what breast cancer actually was and how it impacted and affected people.”

This is the kind of assistance and guidance Breast Cancer Awareness Month, too, aims to provide along with inspiring hope among those who are suffering from breast cancer.

Amid all this, one wonders how we arrived at choosing a pink ribbon that symbolises the support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is seen on advertisement boards, social media, collaborations, charities and everywhere the eye goes. This association has an intriguing history.

In 1990, Komen of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation was distributing pink visors to breast cancer survivors who ran in the Race for the Cure event, bringing the colour to the limelight. In late 1991, they handed out pink ribbons during the race in New York City.

The following year, editor-in-chief of Self magazine Alexandra Penney teamed up with Evelyn Lauder — a breast cancer survivor and the then Estée Lauder senior corporate vice president — who added the pink ribbon to its cosmetic counters in the US.

Soon, they came across a 68-year-old woman named Charlotte Haley, who came from a family where most women had battled breast cancer. Handing out peach-coloured loops at the local market, her message stated: “The National Cancer Institute annual budget is USD 1.8 billion, only 5 percent goes for cancer prevention. Help us wake up our legislators and America by wearing this ribbon.”

Having already distributed thousands and spread her message by word of mouth, Haley refused to collaborate with Self, saying they were “too commercial”. However, the magazine wanted to continue with the ribbon. The brand’s lawyers suggested they come up with a different colour. That is how they arrived at ‘150-pink’.

Over the years, many global brands have also joined hands with international funds and breast cancer charities that either help people suffering from the disease through medical and financial services or support breast cancer research that is trying to find new and innovative ways of fighting the disease.

Here are some global brands that are trying to make a difference in the battle against breast cancer and contributing during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.