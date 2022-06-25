Try these 7 face yoga exercises for a more toned jawline

Most people tend to gain weight as they grow older. And, the extra weight is often visible on different parts of the body, especially on the face. Usually fat tissues get deposited under our chins, making it look double and flabby. Also known as submental fat, a double chin may have many causes including obesity, genetics or loose skin.

While ageing can’t be controlled, preventive measures can certainly be taken to stay fit. And to make the jawline look better, it is imperative to incorporate face yoga exercises and massages in your daily fitness routine. Also, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet for the perfect balance. Besides, toning the jawline, strengthening neck muscles is also important to improve blood circulation in the face.

Face yoga exercises have numerous benefits and to simplify things, we have outlined some to help you tone the jawline, but patience and consistency is needed to get desired results in the long run.

Here are some facial yoga exercises for the neck and jaw area

Fish face exercise

Helmed as one of the most popular facial exercises, this creates resistance in your facial muscles, helping reduce double chin. It also tightens the skin by gradually melting the fat in that area.

For this, you need to suck in your cheeks and hold them for at least 30 seconds before releasing them. Repeat as often as you can.

Another variation of this exercise is to hold the position for 60 or 90 seconds. Follow this with a smile using your cheek muscles to further tone your jaw.

Chin massage

Shape your chin and jawline with this effective facial yoga massage. You can also use any oil or moisturiser while massaging.

Pinch your jawline softly using your index fingers and thumbs for 20-30 seconds.

Next, put both your thumbs right below your jawline and push them towards the base of your ears. Continue doing this for another 20-30 seconds.

Follow this by pressing your entire face with your fist for 15-20 seconds. Make sure to move the fist under the chin as well for a complete massage.

Chin lock

Also known as Jalandhara Bandha in Yoga, this exercise is beneficial in toning your facial and jawline muscles.

For this face yoga exercise, you need to first sit in the Lotus position or any of its variations. Put your hands on your knees. Inhale deeply and hold your breath.

Now lift your upper chest towards your chin, and bend your head downwards simultaneously. As your chin touches your chest, you can exhale your breath.

Stay in this position for 4-5 seconds and then lift your chin up. Take a deep breath again and release it.

Neck tilt

This is one of the easiest facial exercises to start with. It can minimise the double chin as well as make your neck muscles taut. There are two variations of the exercise.

For the first one, you need to tilt your head as far as possible. Stay like that for five seconds at least before bringing your head back to the original position. Repeat five times.

For the second exercise, tilt your head towards your left and then your right. Pay attention to your jaw and neck muscles as you feel a stretch in this area. Repeat five times on both sides.

Air kiss exercise

Try this face yoga exercise to remove tough lines around your mouth. It also works well to get a chiselled jawline and a lean neck.

Begin by making a pout and looking upwards. Stay like that for the next 20 seconds, and release the pout. Apply firm pressure around the mouth by smiling.

Keep doing the facial exercise for 20 seconds to experience a stretch in the neck muscles.

Tongue stretch

The tongue stretch is a fabulous exercise that defines your jaw by using the facial muscles, including your tongue.

For this exercise, tilt your neck back and push your tongue out as much as possible. Make sure that you are feeling comfortable while being in this position for 10 seconds. Return to the normal position.

You can repeat it 4-5 times for optimal results.

The Jaw Flex

This simple exercise should definitely be a part of your face yoga regime. It not only targets your double chin but also helps to get you a slimmer face.

For a defined jawline, move your head back and look at the ceiling. Now cover your upper lip with the lower lip as much as you can. You should feel some tension in the jaw muscles near your ears.

Stay in that position for 10 seconds. Try doing 10-15 rounds of this exercise.

