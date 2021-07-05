Golf is finally fashionable again — here’s where you can learn in Singapore

Is golf becoming fashionable again? Why yes, it is.

Amidst the shutdowns, uncertainties, and new ways of living no thanks to the pandemic, one sport managed to emerge victorious as the popularity of others declined steadily.

In the US, the National Golf Foundation called 2020 “a year of resurgence” and reported that “the number of golfers coming to the game in 2020 were only benchmarked against some of the greatest moments in Woods’ career, including his debut major title in 1997 and his epic U.S. Open win on a broken leg in 2008”. Women golfers were said to be a big part of this surge.

As people itched to get outside while respecting social distancing, golf became a sensible option for those who wanted to do a sport without close or shared contact. It helped too that brands like Off-White, Nike, Adidas, and Extra Butter have infused fashion, street style, and a bit of light-hearted humour to the sport, making it infinitely cooler and more appealing for the next generation.

If you wanted to learn golf in Singapore but don’t know where to start, we’ve compiled a list of the best academies here. These establishments are backed by professionals who have extensive knowledge of the fundamentals of the sport, as well as experience competing on the greens, so you’re always in good hands.

Star Golf Academy

Take in the beautiful skyline of Singapore while learning the fundamentals of golf at Star Golf Academy. Located at the Marina Bay Golf Course — Singapore’s very first 18-hole public golf course — the school offers various training programs to suit all levels of proficiency, with lessons that will be conducted by qualified and experienced golf professionals recognised by the Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association (SPGA).

Golftec Singapore

Established in Denver, Colorado, Golftec’s unique approach of combining coaching with its patented video, motion measurement and launch monitor technology has earned it a reputation for being one of the best facilities for learning golf, with students seeing a seven-stroke improvement on their scorecards on average.

Training sessions here are conducted one-on-on at its Republic Plaza premises, and coaches will build a bespoke ‘Game Plan’ that includes a variety of lesson packages, video-based practices, custom club fitting, mobile and online access to the Golftec Clubhouse app for comprehensive lesson reviews.

Golf Line School

Golf Line School prides itself on its personalised training sessions where its dedicated coaches — both members of the Australian PGA — use their rich experiences on the greens to build a strong foundation for beginners. Located at the Keppel Club’s driving range, expect to pick up habits like good posture, a powerful swing and the right mentality for being a good golfer.

The Golfing Lab

Based in the National Service Resort & Country Club, The Golfing Lab’s programs are designed to cultivate great golfing skills for both juniors and adults. The coaching team here comprises either ex-Singapore National Team members or coaches who have trained overseas, and has programmes that will give you an in-depth understanding of the golf swing, as well as etiquette and rules of the game, before you ultimately obtain your handicap.

Doolsgolf

With an impressive number of achievements under his belt, which includes being an AA Platinum member of the Australian PGA, Garry Doolan knows a thing or two about playing good golf. The stalwart’s golf school at Champions Golf Driving Range here sees lessons that have been tailored to all levels of mastery, and uses his extensive coaching experience to build solid foundations for students.

Singapore Golf Academy

In understanding that beginner lessons can be the hardest part of anyone’s golf journey, Singapore Golf Academy has planned its classes to ease beginners into the sport without intimidating or overwhelming. Getting a full grasp of its fundamentals here involve everything from adopting the correct technique to an orientation on the different types of golf clubs and equipment you will need.

Sentosa Golf Club Academy

If you’ve always been a fan of this picture-perfect course, the good news is that you can also pick up the sport there. With access to two professional coaches — both PGA qualified members — at the prestigious golf club, this academy offers private and group lessons, with comprehensive analysis from video and the Titleist Performance Screening to fine-tune your swing.

(Main and featured image: Paris Hilinski/Instagram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.