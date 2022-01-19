Reset your fitness routine with these new gyms and activewear brands

Every new year beckons you to start on a fresh slate, but keeping to it is a whole other matter.

The trick to committing long-term to your fitness is to find what works best for you and then sticking to a realistic routine. Thankfully, there are many options for exercising in the city, whether you’re looking to hit the gym, ride to a club rhythm, stretch out on a yoga mat or box your frustrations away. Ahead, we list the gyms and fitness studios that have recently opened in Singapore, along with newly launched activewear brands to help you look as good as you feel.

Activewear brands:

MulaWear

With the launch of its second pop-up store at Funan Mall, Mulawear has been making traction – we’ve even spotted it on Netflix‘s popular Korean reality show Single’s Inferno. What sets Mulawear apart is its a six-year guarantee for its leggings, a confident claim as the fabrics are sourced from a top-tier brand. One pick of ours is the Vetech (Batech) leggings, made with a double layered fabric, that covers unwanted bumps, while ensuring a second-skin fit. We love this paired with the padded Soft & Support and Air Motion Crop Bra Tops – both of which look good inside and outside the gym. Men aren’t excluded from this, with options like the Engineered Cooling Jogger Pants, thoughtfully designed to cover the Y zone and quickly absorb sweat.

Mulawear, Pop-up stores in Funan Mall and Mandarin Gallery.

Anya Active

At Anya Active, it’s not just the big wins that are worth celebrating – it’s the little ones too that allow us to honour our body’s achievements. Anya means grace, and it is that has fuelled the brand’s ethos of embracing the process. Anya’s fabrics are made up of three primary ones: SuperForm, Cloud and Everywear. These range in compression from high to none. Cloud is ultra breathable and quick dry, and takes its best form in the Pocket Leggings. The SuperForm Enliven leggings in a high waist and snug fit offer the best support for vigorous workouts while Everywear is butter-soft and suitable for all-day wear.

Shop Anya Active online, or purchase via The Anya Studio

Sweaty Betty

British activewear brand Sweaty Betty debuted in Singapore to much fanfare. Famed for its flattering leggings (particularly on the bum), the brand prides itself on its body-sculpting technology. Founder Tamara Hill-Norton had always led an active life, and in 1998, she started the first store in a landscape where the options were few, limited or simply bleak. Sweaty Betty fans swear by the Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings for a reason. Lightweight with a UV protection of 40+, it moulds to your contours and keeps you well-supported as you pound the pavement. The Stamina Workout Bra is another highly-rated piece. Available in 15 shades, the design is kept deceptively simple, but it has unique details. Seamless with a four-way stretch, it has a deep underband to offer medium support up to a C cup.

Sweaty Betty, 03-01, 2 Orchard Turn, ION orchard

Gyms and studios:

The Flow Pilates by Lab Studios

This reformer-only pilates studio is borne out of a collaboration with Kuala Lumpur Pilates specialists The Flow Studio. Its space is designed for intimate, small-group sessions – perfect for newbies to receive closer instruction in order to master the basics of pilates. At The Flow Pilates, workouts are centered around a unique Dynamic Reformer method that offers the best of both worlds: strength-training with joint-safe low-impact movements similar to yoga. It also differs from other pilates studios as, instead of focusing on rehabilitation, it aims to improve one’s fitness and strength quickly and effectively. Classes include the Reformer Align to learn the basics. We enjoyed this class that incorporates light weights, core work, lunges and more.

The Flow Pilates by Lab Studios, 437 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427650

Freedom Gym

At Freedom Gym, memberships here are free and easy and you are not locked to a traditional year-long plan. Here’s how it works: Freelance trainers can either pay by the hour or purchase a package (without paying the gym any additional commission), and members can then pay them directly. Spanning 6,000 sq ft, the gym is a massive training ground for different types of workouts with top-tier equipment from Knoxville-based Arsenal Strength Gym Equipment and the premium collection from Kabuki Strength, Prime Fitness USA, Watson Gym Equipment, and Eleiko. Freedom also offers nutrition plans from Wafuken, a sous vide-themed eatery that provides healthy yet delicious meals. Members can order through a form during their workout, and receive it after, ensuring that they can track and hit their macros easily.

Freedom Gym, 5 Shenton Way, Level 2 UIC Building, Singapore 068808

Urban Den

Urban Den offers the best of both worlds with a larger gym size that offers the intimate, ‘club’ atmosphere of trendy boutique gyms. Made up of a gym floor and three studios, the 15,000 sq ft space holds a variety of fitness classes ranging in intensity, such as HIIT, cycling and yoga, accessible through single class payments or a year-long plan. Urban Den is determined to push you to your limits, by ensuring that its trainers are athletes with expansive knowledge on sports science and nutrition. Members also receive perks with partnering F&B and activewear brands.

Urban Den, 30 Raffles Place, #B2-01, Change Alley Mall, Singapore 048622

Sugar Boxing

Boxing can be a mentally and physically gruelling sport, but Sugar Boxing turns it into lighthearted fun with its adrenaline-pumping music and glossy sheen provided by its colourful LED lighting that matches the rainbow marble prints of its aqua bags (touted to be easier on the fists). All of its group boxing classes are 45-minutes long that promise to be total body exercises, targeting not just the upper body but your core and legs. The routines are made up of boxing and HIIT movements to get your heart pumping throughout.

Sugar Boxing, Locations in Joo Chiat and Orchard Cineleisure

Popsicle Rhythmic Cycling

Spinning classes aren’t new to Singapore and neither is rhythmic cycling, but the latter is unarguably the more fun option. To rhythm ride is to match the song’s beats per minute to your cadence. Songs for each routine differ, and typically targets different muscles to allow you to strength train, and boost your stamina and endurance. Coupled with the dark studios, club lights and music, think of your time at Popsicle Rhythmic Cycling as dancing on your bike.

Popsicle Rhythmic Cycling, Locations in Joo Chiat Road and UE Square

Header image: Sven Mieke via Unsplash

Homepage image: Lab Studios