Transform your vision with treatments at Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre that address symptoms of digital eye strain.

With the continued trend of working from home (and spending longer hours in front of the screen), it is inevitable that more people are now suffering from computer vision syndrome, otherwise known as digital eye strain. Symptoms range from the obvious, such as eye fatigue, dry or red eyes, itchiness and eyelid darkening, to the less apparent.

According to Dr Claudine Pang, ophthalmologist and founder of Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre, prolonged use of digital devices can lead to lethargy, exhaustion, a feeling of heaviness and even difficulty focusing.

For Dr Pang, our March cover girl and last year’s Prestige 40 under 40 laureate, the “eyes are the true windows to the soul”. They provide an insight into a person’s health, as illness or tiredness often manifests in the appearance of one’s eyes. The doctor’s new book, Eyecare for All, offers readers digestible information on how best to react when faced with common eye concerns and conditions. She does, however, caution that while preventative measures can be taken, the solution involves regular eye checks and treatments.

At Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre, treatments tackle symptoms of digital eye strain, improve vision and boost eye wellness using technologically advanced and FDA-approved machines such as all these listed in the following section.

Tixel Dry Eyes Treatment

This therapy uses Thermo-Mechanical Ablation (TMA) technology to rejuvenate tired or dry eyes. The non-laser heat treatment transfers thermal energy to the skin around the eyes quickly and safely to enhance tear production and improve the tear film permanently, unlike eye drops that only offer temporary relief.

A non-invasive solution, the Tixel Dry Eyes Treatment takes less than 10 minutes and involves only mild discomfort with little to no downtime. Most patients notice a significant improvement right after the first session although two to three sessions may be necessary for better results. For those with severe dryness, more sessions are recommended, at intervals of two to three weeks.

Used with customised settings, and combined with topical serums, the treatment can also offer aesthetic benefits, such as a subtle lid-lifting effect and a reduction in periorbital darkening, fine lines and wrinkles.

MyMask Low-Level Light Therapy

Dry eyes are frequently caused by a dysfunction in the meibomian glands in our eyelids. Low-level light therapy (LLLT) utilises the longer wavelength red LED light photobiomodulation to stimulate the meibomian glands on both the upper and lower eyelids. This increases meibum production and improves tear quality to reduce the discomfort of itchy, dry eyes.

Non-invasive, it is applied as a mask on the face for 20 minutes, with no downtime and no side effects. Two sessions a week apart help treat recurrent eyelid infections or styes.

Blephex Eyelid Exfoliation Therapy

Blephex treatment is a painless procedure that uses microblepharoexfoliation to exfoliate the edges of the eyelids and eyelashes. This removes excess bacteria and toxins, which can trigger eyelid infections such as blepharitis, and cause various symptoms. The procedure takes 10 to 15 minutes for both eyes, and is useful for treating all kinds of eyelid crusting, discharge, redness and removing make-up residue. It can be repeated monthly to maintain good eyelid hygiene.

Optomap Ultra-widefield Retinal Imaging

Ultra-widefield Retinal Imaging is an essential screening tool for early detection of silent eye conditions in the internal eye, like retinal tears, along with general health diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. It allows for the diagnosis of internal eye pathology that may first show up in the peripheral retina, and may go undetected using traditional examination techniques and equipment. This non- contact eye imaging technology offers a thorough screening as 80 per cent or 200 degrees of the retina can be seen in a single capture.

Spectralis Optical CoherenceTomography

The OCT scanning laser offers information about the condition of retinal layers through high-speed and high-resolution angiography, which employs light waves to take cross-sectional pictures of your retina. This microscopic visualisation of the macula layers and retinal circulation is essential to detect early signs of glaucoma, macular degeneration, vitreous and retinal disorders – all conditions that may exhibit little to no symptoms at early stages.

All images are courtesy of Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre

Asia Retina Eye Surgery Centre, #15-10 The Paragon, 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859