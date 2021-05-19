Self-care salvation at SK-II Boutique Spa by Senze Salus

Gift yourself some well-deserved me time at SK-II Boutique Spa by Senze Salus, a tranquil sanctuary away from the daily grind.

Mothers put their needs last, leaving little room for their own headspace and relaxation. Making time for self-care is crucial, and even necessary in order to recharge – to look after others, you must first look after yourself.

For mother-of-two Sharon Koo-Tan, who has been using SK-II products for over two decades (her must-haves being the SK II Facial Treatment Essence and SK-II Facial Treatment Mask), a professional facial is an important part of her beauty regimen. After all, she works in a “demanding and fast-paced” job in the asset management industry and juggles both work and family in the day, with conference calls that continue late into the night.

Her go-to sanctuary is the SK-II Boutique Spa by Senze Salus. “I love a good facial and a good massage. I get to enjoy the best of both at SK-II boutique spa which I absolutely love, especially with the Senzational Facial.”

To Sharon, the spa’s “private spa treatment room is a secret haven”. Hidden within the second floor of Raffles City, the spa merges SK-II bestsellers with exclusive treatments that boost their efficacy using both state-of-the-art technology and the healing touch of experienced therapists.

The spa’s latest campaign of “We Love Your Skin” honours the Senze Salus philosophy of helping clients achieve skin wellness through solutions that transcend treatments. Founder and managing director Calvin Ng affirms this, explaining that its treatments go “beyond performing facials alone”.

Water for wellness

No detail goes unnoticed here. Tapping into the power of PITERA™, SK-II’s exclusive and naturally derived ingredient crafted from a proprietary fermentation process of a unique yeast strain, the spa also emphasises wellness through water as it is a basic but often underappreciated ingredient for skincare.

The cleaner the water, the better it cleans and purifies skin. Instead of using tap water, which contains trace chemicals and sediments, SK-II Boutique Spa applies a stringent four-step filtration process to remove all impurities such as micro-organisms and chlorine, coupled with 100 per cent pure distilled water for facial treatments.

Destination de-stress

For stressed and busy mothers like Sharon, the spa’s facilities spell instant relaxation. All treatments are carried out on the luxury Senzational Beds, which are furnished with soft cotton sheets, goose down comforters and therapeutic pillows. These were ergonomically designed to help you unwind and crucially reduce stress hormones – a key detail to optimise skin regeneration and penetration of ingredients.

“I can sink into their heavenly beds after a long day at work,” says Sharon, adding that she often books the last appointment of the day. “It is my trusted go-to skincare specialist that not only takes care of my skin health but my entire well-being.”

This story was first published in Prestige Singapore’s May 2021 issue.