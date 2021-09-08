Do you know the difference between the vulva and the vagina? Which is self-cleaning? Have you ever looked at – as in a close examination – your vulva?

These are some of the questions Spa Esprit Group posed in its nationwide poll “Enter the Y-Zone”. The online survey, which is part of the company’s latest “Voyage to the Vulva-verse” campaign, revealed that more than half of the participants have never given their nether regions a good look in the mirror and 17% feeling ashamed of how their vulvas look.

“The Voyage to the Vulva-verse campaign aims to create open and honest conversations surrounding the vulva and intimate care, which is important if we want to continue breaking taboos and changing perspectives. We want to highlight that the vulva as a natural and beautiful part of the body, one to be seen as a positive celebration and not one of shame and embarrassment,” says Spa Esprit Group’s founder Cynthia Chua.

Besides the anonymous poll, eight local artists have been commissioned to create original pieces for a vulva-themed art show to shed light and offer new perspectives on the still-taboo subject. Amanda Tan, Ashley Yeo, Hee Suhui, Tan Sze Yan, Kimberly Tan, Kristal Melson, Polina Korobova, and Yana & Jun will be exhibiting their work on the female anatomy at Hatch Art Project (7 Yong Siak Street) from September 10 to 22. Pre-registration is required.

Of course, the vulva-verse is not without a couple of intimate care specials. Clock in some me-time at Strip with its new AFT Brazilian and Rosebud Vajuvenation Bundle that combines one session of the latest light-based hair removal procedure and a non-invasive, anti-ageing treatment to improve vulva skin laxity. From Two Lips, the new Outgrown is formulated with grape, honey and nigella sativa seed to inhibit ingrown hairs while reducing irritation and itchiness for clearer, smoother skin.

There is also a handful of quirky-cool campaign merchandise such as enamel pins, coin pouches and motel keychains available at the Beauty Emporium, created in support of local non-profit Go With The Flow. 20 percent of every purchase made between now to December 31 will be donated to the cause, which hopes to eradicate period poverty and period shame as well as improve accessibility to menstrual healthcare especially in low-income communities in Singapore.

(Main and featured image: Kristal Melson via Strip’s Facebook)