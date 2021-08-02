Beauty test drive: Prestige Timeless Treasure facial at Sulwhasoo Capitol

Inside Sulwhasoo Capitol’s refreshed beauty lounge is the Korean brand‘s most pampering treatment to date.

The 90-minute Prestige Timeless Treatment is one of the most sumptuous offerings on the market and one of the two new additions to the spa. It combines products from the Timetreasure Honorstige range and amplifies their effects with the usage of an obsidian applicator.

The treatment begins with the Sulwhajeong ritual, in which I select from five essential oils inspired by scents of Korea’s nature. My chosen oil is applied to a dry cloth, which is then massaged on to my meridian points as I lie on a heated bed. I inhale and exhale deeply as the thin cloth is lightly placed on my face and instantly relax. A dry scalp massage follows, setting the tone for the invigorating effects I would feel for the next 85 minutes.

There is no better signifier of an excellent facial than a cleansing ritual and Sulwhasoo’s Sulwhajeong Facial Massage, a meridian point massage to stimulate the blood flow in the face, is first carried out before the Gentle Cleansing Oil is used to softly dissolve the makeup and sunscreen from my skin. My therapist continues with the Timetreasure Extra Creamy Cleansing Foam, which glides softly smoothly on my skin. Its texture – akin to cashmere on skin – leaves my skin plump and hydrated.

As the treatment progresses, we use the Obsidian applicator (it is believed to protect from negativity and stress) to apply the subsequent Timetreasure Honorstige products, such as the serum, which contains skin-smoothing reishi mushroom and active ginseng cell to even out skin tone.

As part of the holistic treatment, an eye ritual, using a gentle massage and golden applicator, prepares my eyes for the most decadebt highlight of the massage: gold foil. Truth be told, I lose track of the number of massages as I am in and out of sleep but we conclude the session with a revitalising massage of my shoulders and neck. I leave the spa feeling invigorated, with my skin glowing and a spring in my step.

Sulwhasoo Capitol, 15 Stamford Road, #01-72/73, Singapore 178906