The new Como Shambhala at Orchard Delfi wants to supercharge your life

In a culture where optimisation is highly valued, biohacking is gaining currency as a wellness and lifestyle intervention to make your body function better.

As techy as it may sound, it’s a catchall term for a wide range of new-age health endeavours that run the gamut of fasting, meditation, gene-editing and microchip implants. So, even if you’ve never done cryotherapy (said to reduce inflammation and combat autoimmune diseases) or embed a magnet in your hand, you probably have engaged in some form of biohacking: sleep tracking, supplements, yoga and spending time have all been shown to improve physiological performance.

One wellness heavy-hitter tuning into this trend is the Como group, which recently unveiled a refurbished COMO Shambhala at Orchard Delfi along with a new menu of activities, therapies and treatments that tend to your mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Staying true to its natural, holistic approach to wellness, the expanded offerings includes various low-impact exercise classes (barre, gyrotonics, pilates, suspend and yoga) and treatment programmes such as aromatherapy massages, naturopathy, osteopathy, Rolfing (a hands-on bodywork and movement education that reorganises the connective tissue), and TCM. There’s also counselling services, integral coaching, mindfulness courses and sound therapy.

In keeping with its moniker as an “urban escape”, the refreshed interior is light, airy and minimalistic with lots of wood finishes in various hues but never dark. Floor-to-ceiling windows with retractable sheer white blinds give a sense of expansiveness to the studios. Near the reception, you’ll also find a curated collection of products: apparel from Ernest Leoty and Outfyt; yoga and pilates accessories from Manduka and ToeSox and Tavi Noir; body, hair and skincare from the COMO Shambhala brand as well as Frama and PS Skin; plus candles from Amen and Breathe Essentials Co.

With the recent return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), all group sessions at Como Shambhala Urban Escape have been temporarily suspended till August 18, but one-on-one private yoga, pilates and mindfulness meditation classes are ongoing at the wellness centre. Consultations such as TCM and naturopathy are also available with safety protocols in place. To help practitioners keep up with their routines, virtual classes for selected modalities can be assessed via the Como Shambhala Urban Escape app.

Como Shambhala Urban Escape, 402 Orchard Road, #06-01/02 Delfi Orchard, Singapore 238876, +65 6304 3552

(All images: Como Shambhala)