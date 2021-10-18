These mental health apps promise to make pandemic life a little easier

In between navigating the pandemic, work responsibilities, and family, it’s safe to say that there’s not plenty of time left to focus on our mental health.

According to a study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) last year, about 13 percent of Singaporeans have revealed that they’ve felt symptoms of anxiety or depression during the Covid-19 pandemic. Add to that the stress of financial loss, the fear of getting infected by the virus, and the lack of WFH boundaries, and it’s safe to say that a mental breakdown is imminent for many.

Looking for mental health services, however, can be intimidating, especially for those who are only just learning to cope with these new emotions. For that, mental health apps have become especially useful, more so since many are also developed by mental health experts or practitioners themselves. With their intuitive interface, abundant learning material, and daily reminders, these mental health apps can streamline your journey towards bettering your mood and finding balance.

Here, are the best mental health apps to get on today.

Intellect

The road to better mental health can be difficult and intimidating, which is why apps like Intellect are focused on making it more accessible and attainable. Founded by fellow Singaporean Theodoric Chew, Intellect encourages you to make small behavioural changes every day that will help you manage your emotions better, while allowing you to be more in tune with yourself. The app has four- to six-week programmes that are akin to working with a therapist, and are all based on cognitive behavioural therapy. At the end of the programmes, you’ll gain a better understanding of yourself and how to make easy changes to the way you think.

Available on iOS and Android.

Journey

For those who want something to remember the little moments by, Journey is your answer. This Singapore-made app wants to help you look back on a specific moment or day, or even details that would otherwise be forgotten by being a blank canvas for your thoughts. If you’re new to journalling, there’s a journal coach to help guide you through, with photography challenges, inspirational quotes and daily prompts that’ll remind you to stay in tune with your mind daily.

Available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Android.

Wakeout!

Knowing full well the benefits that physical activity has on the brain, such as the release of endorphins, Wakeout! makes exercising fun again by suggesting moves that can be done with pretty much anything you can find at home, including plant pots and watermelons. These activities, while amusing, are also really simple to follow and will give you a good giggle after a long, hard day.

Available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, as well as Android.

Mindfi

Born out of its founder’s own journey with meditation, science-based mental wellness coach Mindfi offers hundreds of meditations for every mood or time of day. Here, beginners will also appreciate the animated breathing exercises, and even the tips and tricks by experts to help them along their journey. The easy-to-follow programmes here will eventually help you build sustainable habits that allow you to better maintain mental focus and well-being.

Available on iOS and Android.

Breathe In: Meditation & Sleep

If there’s one thing all therapists can agree on, it’s that breathing right and sleeping well are two of the best ways to keep our mental health in check. Breathe In is an app by a wellness coach that features useful tips and tricks to acing both. Breathing exercises — such as the 4-6 sequence — can help slow down your heart rate and relieve tension from your body for when things get hectic.

Available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

(Main and featured image: Finn/Unsplash)

