What is the ‘internal shower’, the viral ‘miracle’ drink?

Although body positivity and self-acceptance movements are gaining ground on social networking sites, there is still a lot of talk each year about how to get the coveted ‘summer body.’ This year is no exception. And the methods, tricks and tips touch all areas – from exercises and skincare to eating. A few sips of the latest ‘miracle drink’ making the rounds on TikTok is claimed to help people detox in an accelerated fashion and boost weight loss.

Racing fans know all about champagne shower; now there is the much less glamorous ‘internal shower,’ designed to promote intestinal transit and improve digestion. Benefits that seem to fill TikTok users with joy, as they have, in less than a month, transformed a common drink into a detox drink.

The terms #internalshower and #internalshowerdrink have accumulated more than 60 million views on the Chinese social network, testifying to the interest of users for this allegedly miraculous method.

So, what exactly is this ‘internal shower’ drink?

The creation of the ‘internal shower’ is attributed to Dr. Daryl Gioffre, nutritionist to many American celebrities, who first talked about it in the podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her to address the thorny subject of constipation. Although many TikTokers have hijacked its use, the drink was not specifically designed for weight loss, but to improve intestinal health and digestion. But some who have tried it claim it helps them feel lighter and like they’re ridding themselves of fat.

Contrary to what one might think, the ‘internal shower’ is absolutely not complicated to make, since it only requires water, lemon juice, and chia seeds. Ingredients within nearly everyone’s reach and already known for their effectiveness against constipation. To make this drink, simply mix the juice of half a lemon, the equivalent of a cup of water, and two tablespoons of chia seeds, and let it sit for a few minutes.

This time allows the chia seeds to swell, creating a nearly gelatinous beverage, which is more appreciated for its benefits than for its taste. The texture apparently helps hydrate the mucous membrane of the intestine, but it is mainly the fiber and omega-3 content of the seeds which play a key part in relieving constipation. However, contrary to what many TikTokers think, the effects are neither miraculous nor immediate.

Long-term benefits

Faced with the numerous hijackings of his drink on social networks, Dr. Daryl Gioffre recently published a video of nearly 10 minutes explaining in detail the benefits of the ‘internal shower,’ and reminding viewers of some practical information so that it does not become harmful to health. He makes it clear that two tablespoons of chia seeds are enough, that it is not necessary to let the drink stand for more than 10 minutes, and that it is possible to add sea salt.

The specialist, who claims to have created this drink several years ago to relieve his own intestinal problems, explains that the method is not miraculous, and that it must be used over the long term. Consumed on a regular basis, the drink is claimed to not only ease transit, but also increase energy and sleep quality. Questioned by many American media outlets, nutritionists have outlined that the concoction is safe, and could indeed give consumers a boost of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, but without miraculous results, particularly for those trying to lose weight.

This story has been published via AFP RelaxNews