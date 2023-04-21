Here’s how Graff has maintained its position as one of the world’s top high jewellery houses after over 60 years

We look at its latest high-wattage creations featuring the most phenomenal gems and craftsmanship synonymous with the British jeweller.

Diamantaire-billionaire Laurence Graff OBE’s incredible success story could be likened to that of finding a rough diamond and polishing it into an exquisite stone. He founded his first company at 18 and, at age 20, established Graff Diamonds in 1960. Two years later, the 24-year-old entrepreneur opened two small retail stores.

In 2013, Graff was appointed the highest honour by the British monarchy – the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his lifelong services to the jewellery industry. Awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his distinguished work and dedication to his craft, the title further cemented his moniker of The King of Diamonds.

Today, Graff remains one of the few high jewellery houses to be owned and run by its founding family. While his son François is CEO, Laurence Graff is chairman of the vertically integrated company. Playing an integral role in strategic decision-making from mine to store, the diamond magnate is known to be involved in every step of the process.

Graff not only owns over 60 boutiques around the world, but he is also one of the key leaders of Gem Diamonds, which has mines in Lesotho and Botswana, and South African Diamond Corporation (SAFDICO), a leading diamond producer that serves as Graff’s polishing and procurement division.

Only the best polishers and cutters work in Graff workshops in Antwerp, Botswana and New York City, while the magic of assembling spectacular jewels happens at the Graff jewellery workshop in Mayfair, London, where its headquarters is based. Directing production in this workshop is the founder’s brother and master craftsman Raymond Graff. The latter’s son Elliott Graff, who is also Laurence’s mentee, handles operational logistics, merchandising, design and the purchasing of the house’s major diamonds.

Unrivalled craftsmanship

“The house of Graff stands for the finest, the rarest and only the very best stones,” the diamantaire has proclaimed. Indeed, the house’s legacy for creating extraordinary high jewellery is built on a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of diamonds and gems. Laurence Graff’s lifelong passion informs all aspects of the workshop, from the precision and skill with which artisans work, to the unmatched quality of stones on each creation.

Precious metal is first hammered, beaten, stretched and coaxed to create settings that hold each gem in place, before the overall mount of the jewel is made. Every element is adjusted by hand to bring the gouache and gems to life. This process requires many hours as it determines how seamlessly the stones sit in the design, how fluidly a jewel moves, and finally, how comfortably it rests on its wearer.

Artisans use ancient techniques like the wax casting method and goldsmith tools, which have remained unaltered for hundreds of years. These are combined with state-of-the-art computer-aided design (CAD), 3D printing, and high-tech scanners for complex designs. As an added security feature for clients, diamond laser inscription technology is used to micro-inscribe the Graff logo and unique GIA code on the girdle of diamonds over 0.3 carats.

“The Graff way means no shortcuts, no inferior bypassing. Perfection is the goal, and it’s achieved every time,” explains the founder on his philosophy in crafting jewels, which was demonstrated in 2022 with Graffabulous that boasted the greatest assemblies of gems ever seen in a single high jewellery collection.

Bejewelled perfection

Paying homage to nature and the majesty of its gems, Graffabulous comprises six chapters – a veritable treasure trove of the most precious stones that reveal the full spectrum of rarity at Graff. The collection of over 80 one-of-a-kind pieces saw the use of an unprecedented 3,600 carats of diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires procured and accumulated by the house over many years.

Having the most sublime gems at the workshop’s disposal allowed the house to reveal its true prowess in high jewellery. Pushing the boundaries of Graff’s craft like never before, expert gem-cutters and polishers took numerous hours to breathe life into each magnificent rock. This resulted in precisely cut stones forged in unique designs that showcased a never-before-seen level of intricacy.

From a perfect 38-carat D Flawless Ex Ex Type IIa cushion-cut white diamond to a rare 109-carat unheated Sri Lankan sapphire, each creation was dictated by the enthralling gems. The collection’s 20 magnificent necklaces boast meticulous construction that ensures a rhythmic flow from one stone to the next like a song, while 25 breathtaking rings with contrasting diamond cuts are testament to the maison’s peerless artisanship.

A collection as singular as this calls for an outstanding campaign. From Three Graces in Paradise to the Goddess of the Waterfall, the unique storytelling of each chapter is driven by the divine beauty of the natural diamonds and gems adorning models, who portray modern Graff goddesses of incomparable beauty and fierce femininity. Shot by French photographer Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign stars renowned models: the house’s new muse and Vogue cover girl Grace Elizabeth, as well as Aya Jones and Qun Ye. This is the British high jeweller’s first campaign to feature three models.

This January, Graff Diamonds unveiled yet another stupendous creation during Paris Couture Week. A tour de force in design and craftsmanship, the exceptional necklace flaunts a remarkable and rare 50-carat D flawless oval diamond, accompanied by 100 carats of pear-shaped, emerald- and baguette-cut, oval and round diamonds. Presented alongside a selection of Graff high jewellery pieces, the creation also expands upon contemporary motifs first seen in the house’s Tribal Collection launched in 2021.

The purity of the 50-carat stunner meant that the setting had to be flawlessly crafted. Akin to ripples emanating outwards when

a stone is dropped into water, emerald-cut diamonds create a graphic frame around the magnificent oval diamond, accompanied by sleek rows of calibré-cut diamonds that radiate outwards. A multi-layered fringe of oval- and pear-shaped diamonds further elevates the pendant’s design, creating the illusion of a suspended D Flawless diamond with nothing holding it in place.

Francois Graff, CEO of Graff Diamonds, elaborates, “What better way to celebrate the creativity on display at Paris Couture Week than with a jewel that perfectly reflects Graff’s undisputed leadership in exceptional high jewellery? Combining the pinnacle of design and craftsmanship with an incredible array of diamonds, including a D Flawless stone of incomparable beauty, I am delighted that visitors to Paris were able to witness the very best of Graff in person.”