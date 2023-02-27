How Bulgari celebrated the recent festivities

Holiday celebrations began early for Bulgari as it marked two festive periods with an exciting pop-up store at the atrium of ION Orchard. Swathed in midnight blue and gold, the store showcased the Roman jeweller’s Holiday 2022 collection for the Christmas season from Dec 16 to Jan 4.

It was then dressed up with exclusive Bulgari Rabbits illustrated by local artist Dawn Ang of Aeropalmics, along with an oversized Bulgari logo in fiery red letters when the store’s selection was updated with the Lunar New Year 2023 collection from Jan 5 to 31. Customers were offered complimentary hot-stamping services, as well as gift-wrapping with any purchase from the pop-up store.

To add to the festive cheer, Bulgari collaborated with Bacha Coffee to create two limited-edition drinks – made with Bulgari beans, no less – for takeaway on-site. Inspired by the Italian house’s holiday campaign I Believe in Wonder, the custom Christmas coffee blend Wonders of Bulgari featured notes of green almonds laced with cracked cocoa and red fruits.

Ushering in the Lunar New Year was the aptly named Eternal Bulgari coffee, which boasted the taste of wild honeycomb and caramel with a delicate floral finish that reminded one to seize the day and savour life. A perfect pick-me-up for any time of the day, the light yet robust brews were served in the Moroccan coffee brand’s distinctive takeaway trays, complete with vanilla bean Chantilly cream and a sugar stick.

This story first appeared in the Feb 2023 issue of Prestige Singapore.