Some of the expensive jewellery pieces dazzled on K-pop Stars

Jewellery is a staple for many A-listers — a part of the glitz and glam that comes with being a celebrated artist in their field of work. Naturally, Korean entertainers are no different. Here, we take you through some of the most expensive jewellery pieces worn by K-pop idols that have made a lasting impression in the fashion world.

Whether on stage, attending events or off-duty, several K-pop artists are often spotted sporting many covetable jewellery pieces. From Aespa’s Karina flaunting her Chopard necklace at the 2023 Cannes red carpet to BTS’s Jimin wearing a coveted Tiffany ensemble for Vogue Korea and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo donning Cartier’s famous Poroca necklace at a 2022 event, each look has its own story to tell.

Here are some of the most expensive jewellery worn by K-pop idols

Karina’s statement Chopard necklace

The red-carpet fashion at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival generated much chatter and Karina from the K-pop girl group Aespa made sure she was a part of the conversation with her stunning look.

The singer wore a rubellite necklace worth USD 1.2 million approximately from Chopard’s red-carpet collection. It complemented her billowy black off-shoulder gown by acclaimed South Korean designer, Choi Jaehoon.

With a 123.24-carat pear-shaped rubellite and 65.24 carats of diamonds embedded in it, the platinum necklace definitely made a lasting impression on the red carpet.

However, this isn’t the first time a celebrity wore the meticulously crafted rubellite necklace on the red carpet. In 2014, Barbadian pop queen Rihanna wore it to the first annual Diamond Ball for the Clara Lionel Foundation dressed in a Zac Posen off-shoulder number.

Jisoo in Cartier high jewellery

K-pop queen Jisoo's shiny look, which consisted of USD 1,080,000 worth of Cartier gems, was one of the most expensive pieces worn at the brand's 2023 Beautés du Monde High Jewellery exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand.

K-pop queen Jisoo‘s shiny look, which consisted of USD 1,080,000 worth of Cartier gems, was one of the most expensive pieces worn at the brand’s 2023 Beautés du Monde High Jewellery exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand.

The BLACKPINK member’s jaw-dropping Rayuela necklace encrusted with a 6.84-carat pentagon-shaped Colombian emerald undoubtedly made heads turn. She completed the look with matching Rayuela earrings worth USD 275,000.

The high jewellery showcase was arranged by themes into three different salons — World Wildlife, Mineral World and Cultural World. While each piece captured Cartier’s fascination with nature and culture, the choice of stones reflected the maison’s admiration for their provenance.

Joy’s Tasaki necklace

It was in 2020 when Red Velvet’s Joy decided to glam up the 26th Dream Concert with an extravagant jewellery piece from the high-end Japanese brand Tasaki.

Joy aka Park Soo-young, attended one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea in a chic black dress and a spinner necklace. The piece was reportedly worth a whopping USD 375,000.

The K-pop idol topped off her look with matching earrings from the same makers, which had a reported value of around USD 53,000.

Jisoo’s Panthère De Cartier necklace

As Cartier’s global brand ambassador, it comes as no surprise that Jisoo is featured twice on the list. In 2022, Cartier released official pictures of the K-pop idol clad in their magnificent Panthère’s tête à tête ensemble.

Jisoo wore the Panthère De Cartier carved in onyx and 18K white gold. Set with four emeralds and 10.53 carats of 1478 brilliant-cut diamonds, the necklace was symbolic of the brand’s emblematic animal.

As per the official website, the necklace is worth a staggering USD 242,000.

A matching USD 76,000 ring and USD 164,000 bracelet from the Panthère De Cartier collection completed her look.

Jimin’s expensive Tiffany look

Jimin, who is currently basking in the success of his debut solo album Face (2023), is also known for his immaculate jewellery fashion sense.

Case in point: The singer’s recent Vogue cover, which is all kinds of expensive, thanks to the American luxury jewellery house Tiffany and Co.

As the brand’s newly appointed global ambassador, the BTS member was decked up in some of their iconic pieces — the Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace being the most expensive of them all. Worth USD 80,000, the 18-inch long piece is set in bold 18k white gold and 9.07 carats of round pavé diamonds.

The official photos also saw Jimin wearing three rings and a chic bracelet from the same collection. While the one on his ring finger is the Tiffany T True Wide Ring, worth USD 8,100, the two rings layered on his middle finger are both Tiffany T True Narrow Rings worth USD 1,350 and USD 5,600 respectively. A Large Link Bracelet in sterling silver, retailed at USD 2,250, completed his look.

Lisa’s Bulgari necklace

With The Passage to Emerald necklace perched just above her racy décolleté, rapper Lisa was a vision to behold at the May 2023 Bulgari event in Venice.

Dazzling on the red carpet, the pop star chose a becoming black Antonio Riva Milano gown, which highlighted her Bulgari Serpenti Secret watch, emerald earring set and ring.

The luxury house presented over 400 different designs in the new Mediterranea high jewellery and haute horlogerie collection — 90 of them valued at over a million dollars. While the official cost of the necklace seen on the BLACKPINK member is unavailable as of now, it’s surely worth a hefty price tag as well.

The Thai-born K-pop celebrity has been a brand ambassador for the Italian jeweller since 2020.

(Hero image credit: Cartier/Twitter; TiffanyAndCo/Twitter; Featured image credit: Cartier/Twitter)