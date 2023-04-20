President of Van Cleef & Arpels (Asia Pacific) Nicolas Luchsinger on the maison past and present, and his lifelong passion for jewellery

Luchsinger was in Bangkok in February for the Van Cleef & Arpels Legend of Diamonds exhibition, which showcased high jewellery creations crafted from the exceptional 910-carat Lesotho Legend rough diamond.

Why did the Van Cleef & Arpels decide to launch two chapters for Legend of Diamonds?

When we started on the first chapter with the Lesotho Legend, we didn’t know right away what we wanted to do with the rough diamond, but we knew that we wanted to mount it with our Mystery Setting. While we typically launch one high jewellery collection a year, we sometimes launch a second if there’s a special project like this one. When we decided to for chapter one, the Legend of Diamonds – 25 Mystery Set Jewels, we saw that there weren’t enough jewellery pieces as we were launching the collection at a global event held in Paris last June. We also needed more pieces to build a more complete story around diamonds, so the second chapter of White Diamond Variations was created to showcase our legitimacy in diamonds. Our high jewellery collections usually travel around the world. Making their debut in Asia and the Asia-Pacific, some of the pieces from both collections of Legend of Diamonds are here now in Bangkok. Before this, they were in the US.

Tell us more about the second chapter, White Diamond Variations.

It’s something of a triptych because we started with a high jewellery collection with emeralds seven years ago, followed by rubies and now, diamonds. So we’ve covered three of the most important precious stones. We were a little more creative with this chapter, so what you see are two separate collections with different influences.

What do you hope for people to take away from the second chapter?

I love how creative this collection is. For instance, when you think of a traditional diamond necklace, it can be boring because it’s symmetrical, but here, there’s lots of inspiration from couture and our archive pieces. I want people to see that you can have a very important diamond necklace that’s both original and creative.

Are there pieces that you’re particularly fond of?

The piece I like most doesn’t just have diamonds, it has rubies too. And it’s from the Legend of Diamonds’ second chapter. The maison has reinterpreted a few designs from the White Diamond Variations collection with precious stones to create another iteration. We’d bought an extremely beautiful series of rubies and decided to set them on this necklace. It is a great example of the maison’s creativity as I’ve mentioned. The piece is asymmetrical with diamonds and rubies flowing from left to right, but it’s still classic at the same time. Then there’s the Entrelacs Mystérieux bracelet from the first chapter featuring two rectangular-cut diamonds and the Mystery Setting. Usually, for a pair of diamond earrings or a bracelet like this, the gemstone buyer will try to find two stones that are as close a match in colour and size as possible. The Lesotho Legend was cut to our criteria and the stone is flawless, but what’s impressive here is that both diamonds were cut to the specificity of the piece and weigh exactly 10.88 carats each. It’s equally significant that they’re perfectly matched in colour and clarity too. It’s an incredible pair of diamonds and I’ve never seen anything like that. Of course, the Mystery Setting with sapphires really enhances the stones’ beauty.

Speaking of the archive pieces earlier, you’re responsible for initiating the maison’s Heritage Collection over a decade ago. How did that come about?

I used to work for an auction house and I had many faithful clients who followed me when I joined Van Cleef & Arpels. When I presented them with a new high jewellery collection or pieces, I saw that they were more interested in buying estate Van Cleef & Arpels pieces, but I had nothing to offer them. I then proposed the idea to the CEO in the US at the time. I told him there were these Van Cleef & Arpels pieces coveted by specific clients, who wanted to buy and collect them, and I had the contacts to acquire them. We started small in New York City; it became very successful; and now the collection is available globally.

Is the Heritage Collection well-received in Singapore?

Our fiscal year ended in April and I can say that it’s incredibly successful in Singapore with many important collectors from the country. I’m very surprised because when I first started the collection in the US, everyone said it wouldn’t be successful in Asia because Asians don’t like wearing jewellery that’s been pre-owned due to bad karma. I remember a funny story: At a high jewellery dinner in Hong Kong, I asked one of our clients, who’s an avid collector of our heritage pieces, if she was worried about this so-called bad karma that I’d always heard about. She told me, “When I buy a piece of your heritage jewellery, I place it under the sun on a table in my terrace for one day to cleanse it of any negativity!”

The Heritage Collection encompasses jewellery from various periods. Which is your favourite era of jewellery?

That’s a good question because it changes, but my favourite era of Van Cleef & Arpels’ jewellery now is the ’70s when we had these long chains in yellow gold or a mix of coral, onyx or even wood with yellow gold. I like this style because it’s creative and not too formal – you can wear it day or night.

You’re so passionate about jewellery. How did your love for it begin?

I’ve loved jewellery since I was 13 and I remember the age clearly because it was then that I received my first book on jewellery. I was always asking for jewellery books for my birthday, and you can imagine my mother’s and aunts’ surprise because they came from a traditional family. I recall vividly when a very conservative aunt asked what I wanted for my 15th birthday and I requested a book on Van Cleef & Arpels, but she gifted me a book on arms and weapons instead! Over the years, I’ve amassed an incredible jewellery book collection, which is a nightmare when I have to move because they’re so heavy!

So you’ve always loved Van Cleef & Arpels? You’ve come full circle then.

Yes! However, my first physical contact with jewellery was pretty late in life. Before that, I’d only seen them in books or showcases in Parisian stores, but I could never touch them. My strong interest in jewellery started with history as well. I love historical pieces and Van Cleef & Arpels has had a long history with celebrities, movie stars and royalty. Not everyone is lucky to be able to work in the field of their choice, so I feel very blessed and happy to be able to do so.