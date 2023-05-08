Swarovski recreates your favourite Marvel superheroes in crystal for new collection

Swarovski and Marvel join forces to release a new jewellery and home collection. Made for fans of the Marvel Universe that are looking for an elevated way to celebrate their favourite heroes, the collection is comprised of crystal figures, bracelets, pendants, rings, and statuettes.

Swarovski Creative Director, Giovanna Engelbert, says, “Stan Lee was a master storyteller. He has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting Super Hero’s, so it has been a genuine honour to delve into these Marvel favourites and express their individual qualities with our crystals.”

The Marvel X Swarovski Limited Edition Collection

Two of the larger pieces from the collection arrive as Captain Marvel in a figure made from 10,000 glistening crystals. This figure takes over 110 of work using the House’s Pointiage technique and is limited to 200 examples. For fans of Spider-Man, a dazzling centrepiece is offered up depicting the Wall Crawler in his signature upside-down pose on a New York City streetlamp. This figure is made from 36,500 crystals and takes 243 hours to complete. Both figures are priced at S$14,000 and S$33,000, respectively and come presented in a Swarovski hard case.

Figures

Swarovski recreates Iron Man, Spider-Man, The Hulk, and the Black Panther in its signature multifaceted collectible figurine. Each of the characters’ details and colours are captured accurately with their signature poses.

Pendants

Pendants from this collection arrive as Spider-Man’s mask, a 3D pendant and brooch of Iron Man’s gauntlet, the Wakanda Forever logo, and a full life-like 3D pendant of the Black Panther covered in black stones to make up his legendary vibranium suit.

Rings

The rings focus on the motifs of the superheroes as red, yellow and blue stones bring Captain Marvel’s iconic emblem of cosmic power, courage, and light to your finger. The Black Panther also gets some shine as the King of Wakanda’s motif is created in purple and black crystals over a rhodium-plated base.

Bracelets

Both Spider-Man and The Hulk receive their very own bracelets with the former seeing Spider-Man’s iconic mask artfully arranged using red and black precision-cut crystal pavé. The Hulk demonstrates his power with a fiery fist of green crystals set on a gold-tone plated bracelet. His signature “Smash” saying accompanies the fist in yellow enamel.

Those interested in pricing and further details can head over to Swarovski for more info.

(Images: Swarovski)

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong