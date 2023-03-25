Van Cleef & Arpels’ Legend of Diamonds high jewellery collection debuts in Bangkok

Van Cleef & Arpels unveiled pieces from both chapters of its exquisite Legend of Diamonds high jewellery collection at a private showcase at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok in February.

Held over a week for VIPs and regional media, the exclusive showcase presented phenomenal creations from both chapters of Legend of Diamonds – 25 Mystery Set Jewels and White Diamond Variations. Exhibited for the first time in Thailand and Asia, the sublime pieces not only demonstrated how the maison has become synonymous with sourcing some of history’s most significant stones, they also showcased Van Cleef & Arpels’ exceptional savoir faire and unrivalled craftsmanship.

Judging from the collective gasps of the press, the stars of the showcase were two necklaces from the Legend of Diamonds – 25 Mystery Set Jewels. The gorgeous Chevron Mystérieux necklace flaunts a 31-carat pear-shaped diamond flanked by two other similarly shaped stones weighing 12.18 and 12.07 and Traditional Mystery Set emeralds, emeralds, sapphires and diamonds, while the Collerette Mysterieuse transformable necklace is a couture-inspired collar with alternating rows of diamonds and Traditional Mystery Set rubies boasting two remarkable emerald-cut diamonds – one over 51 carats and the other over 10 carats.

On display was an exact replica of the astounding 910-carat Lesotho Legend. The fifth largest rough diamond in both size and quality ever mined, it combined a perfect D colour, beautiful crystallisation and a highly sought-after Type 2A chemical composition. Seeing it gave guests an insight to the precision and skill needed to realise the final collection of 67 diamonds in various shapes and cuts that adorned the 25 pieces of Mystery Set jewels in the first chapter.

There was also a corner dedicated to the maison’s Traditional Mystery Set technique, complete with sketches of the laborious and intricate method. Specially flown in from the Van Cleef & Arpels atelier in Paris were actual tiny gems of emeralds, rubies and sapphires used for Mystery Set creations to further illustrate the complex technique.

Making up the over 130-piece display were awe-inspiring creations from contemporary collections and the Heritage Collection. We were delighted to see all-new pieces from chapter two as well. Reinterpretations of a few White Diamond Variation pieces, the latest iterations featured a combination of diamonds and precious stones, such as rubies or emeralds. Stand-out creations included the Éventail de Diamants et Emeraudes ring that draws from a series of archival sketches from the ’30s, as well as the Envol de Rubis Necklace, which is inspired by the Mystère IV necklace belonging to French aviator Jacqueline Auriol, the first European woman to break the sound barrier on a Mystère II aircraft in 1953.

This story first appeared in the April issue of Prestige Singapore.