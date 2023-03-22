The best indoor golf courses in Singapore to ace the putt

Golf is an outdoor sport, and Singapore is one of the best places in the world for a round of golf. But there is a major hindrance: the weather. The heat and humidity of the island nation can make it difficult for anyone to tee off on the greens. And perhaps this is why indoor golf courses in Singapore are becoming increasingly popular with many who need to practise and others who simply want to play a round for leisure.

All the indoor golf facilities in Lion City are fully air-conditioned. Each of them is equipped with state-of-the-art simulators, which let golfers not only get the best experience of virtual versions of real-world courses but also gather data to help them improve their skills. More advanced simulations are almost at par with some of the world’s best golf courses, and, therefore, help players become more adept at playing outdoors.

But data is not all; some of the facilities also have pro golfers as on-site coaches to help serious players train better for golf tournaments. Owing to their expertise, the coaches are better able to translate the data points into action for players.

Since facilities have specific sections, called bays, more than one player can play at the same time. All facilities provide golf clubs to players either free or at a nominal charge, but most of them recommend that players bring their own clubs.

At the same time, the facilities are designed to create a fun-filled environment. Thus, some of them have specific areas and indoor greens for children to learn golf. To make the experience more luxurious and comfortable, some facilities have their own menus offering delicious food and drinks to help players enjoy as they play or to regain energy after a tiring game.

These are the finest indoor golf courses in Singapore

