All the most exciting golf tournaments happening in Malaysia this year

Planning a trip across the causeway soon? Don’t forget your golf clubs. Malaysia is home to myriad golf courses and events, and its busy sporting season kicks off this month. If you’re game for some high-spirited play, here’s a list of all the golf tournaments happening in Malaysia in 2023.

The 2023 season begins with the PGM Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy on 8 March. A part of the long-drawn Toyota Tour, the event will take place at the Saujana Golf and Country Club, which has two of the best golf courses in Malaysia. This will be a curtain raiser for some intense ensuing competition.

According to The Sun Daily, the Toyota Tour also features two Qualifying Tournaments for players without tour cards. One of these took place from 21 February to 23 February at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, and the other scheduled for 12 September to 14 September at Palm Resort Golf & Country Club. The former was followed by a pro-am game at the venue’s East Course. The event brought together some of the country’s best professional players and guests in a Modified Scramble format.

The players included names such as two-time Asian Tour winner Danny Chia, Amir Nazrin — the first Malaysian to win the All Thailand Golf Tour, and Ervin Chang. Lady professionals included Ainil Bakar, Michelle Koh and Nur Durriyah Damian.

Intrigued? This is only just the beginning. Read on for a guide to all the most important golf tournaments happening in Malaysia in 2023.

Book Your Stay at EQ Kuala Lumpur

Book Your Stay at Paradigm PLATINO@Skudai Johor Bahru

Book Your Stay at Muntri Grove

The 2023 golf tournaments taking place in Malaysia

(Main and featured image: Esmonde Yong/ @esmonde/ Unsplash)