Tiger Woods has designed two golf courses in Arizona, and anyone can play

Golf legend Tiger Woods has designed two golf courses in Arizona, and they will open to the public on March 2 2023. The best part? You don’t have to be a pro-player to play.

Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods’ golf course design firm, TGR Design, partnered with PopStroke in 2019 to conceptualise unique golf-entertainment venues. Prior to this location, the company has already established five golf venues across the United States.

In this sixth outlet, Woods’ unique vision as well as new features by the TaylorMade Golf Company will be implemented for a more immersive and inclusive experience at PopStroke Glendale.

Players of all levels are welcome to play in the two 18-hole putting courses. As Woods mentioned in an interview, “Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests. I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke.”

Families with children or beginners are invited to play on the Black Course, where the playability is prioritised by the softened contours of the greens. On the other hand, experienced players can challenge themselves in the Red Course with trickier hole locations.

PopStroke in Glendale will also house a restaurant, an event space, a rooftop bar, and, most importantly, an ice cream parlour. Guests can elevate their putting experience by ordering a draft beer to be delivered at the course, too.

(Main and featured image: PopStroke)