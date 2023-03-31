Disney Cruise Line to sail from Singapore as a port of origin from 2025

Fans of Mickey Mouse and all things Disney, rejoice. It’ll soon be easier to get on a Disney Cruise once Singapore becomes a home port.

It seems that Disney really wants to make its presence known in Southeast Asia. After opening the Disney100 Village at Asiatique in Bangkok, it’s been announced that Singapore will become a home port for the Disney Cruise Line starting in 2025. It will be the first home port for the cruise line in Southeast Asia.

Singapore becomes a home port of Disney Cruise Line

According to CNA, the new ship will be the largest out of the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet, weighing 208,000 gross tonnes and can welcome 6,000 guests with 2,300 crew members. Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in the Disney Parks Blog that the new location is part of the expansion of Disney Cruise Line, which aims to bring the cruise to new destinations around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025,” D’Amaro said.

Partnering with Disney is the Singapore Tourism Board. The plan is to have Singapore serve as a home port for at least five years starting from 2025.

No details have been given yet as to what experiences will be available for guests onboard other than the appearance of iconic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Disney princesses, and Marvel superheroes. The other ships on the Disney Cruise Line fleet include waterparks, live shows, and dining experiences with special appearances from Disney characters.

Ticket sale dates, prices, and the ship’s itinerary haven’t also been announced yet, so keep your eyes peeled for further info in the coming months.

