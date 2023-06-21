The most lavish yachts owned by Asian celebrities and entrepreneurs

Beyond the definitive opulence of the latest luxury cars, 5-star hotels, and prime real estate, many of the world’s richest have gravitated towards another popular toy that establishes their social dominance: yachts. Harbours and marinas lining the Southeast Asian coastlines are witnessing a massive influx of the latest luxury yachts rivalling those found in the idyllic seaside towns of Europe. Present on the asset lists of A-list celebrities and entrepreneurs, these glossy water machines are redefining what it means to be affluent and powerful in Asia. With these most luxurious liners already grabbing headlines, we take a look at the most expensive yachts owned by Asians in the region.

The dawn of a prominent yachting culture in Asia

While a large number of yachting companies and festivals have sprung up in various parts of Asia, the phenomenon seems to be a fairly recent one. Research published by Reuters back in 2012 might’ve pegged Asia to be the home of less than 4 percent of the world’s 7,000 superyachts but it also concluded that “interest had been taking off for the last five years with many of the buyers in the younger age group.” Hong Kong remained the biggest market for luxury boats in Asia but Thailand, China, Indonesia, and Singapore also witnessed massive growth, argued Jean-Jacques Lavigne, Executive Director of the Singapore Superyacht Association.

In a more recent study undertaken by Business Wire in 2022, Asia’s yachting market was compared to the luxury goods segment, where Asia Pacific represented around 50% of sales. “The yacht market is still in its initial stages in Asia Pacific, which represents approximately 20% of sales. The Asia Pacific would provide lucrative opportunities to the overall market, due to the rising popularity of recreational activities and increased marine tourism in nations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, and Australia,” read the report.

These water vehicles have also undergone gargantuan changes in the past few decades or so. When it came to state-of-the-art facilities, buyers were in tandem with the most luxurious features to be aboard their luxury floaters. “The large yachts we’re building today are as complicated as the world’s most advanced warships, but they simultaneously have to be as comfortable as the world’s very best hotels,” Jamie Edmiston, superyacht broker at Edminston, told Vanity Fair in an interview about celebrities using private yachts during the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The most expensive yachts owned by Asian celebrities, entrepreneurs and notable personalities

Let’s face it, yachts do not come cheap, and if you’re someone with one parked in your backyard, chances are you’re not very ordinary. When it comes to expensive yachts owned by Asian celebrities too, the mantra is the same. Entrepreneurs, socialites, actors, and artists are equal buyers in the ever-growing yacht market. Bollywood big-wigs like Salman Khan, Singaporean business magnates like Adrian Lee Chye Cheng, and Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, all find themselves featured in this illustrious list of Asian stars with a superyacht running in millions to their name.

Salman Khan

Although not much is known about the specifications of Khan’s yacht, there has been significant chatter about the explosive INR 3 Crore (approximately SGD 488,305) price tag. Having purchased one in 2009 alongside his brother, Sohail, the actor reportedly exchanged his older model for a new one, just in time for his 50th birthday celebrations in 2015.

In an article by Mumbai Mirror at the time, it was revealed that Salman’s yacht was docked in his private farmhouse in Alibaug. The medium-sized yacht with an on-deck capacity of 10-15 was to be swapped for a sleek, modern model, larger and sturdier than the first. “It will encompass a large sail and all equipment for adventure water sports,” a source said, adding, “Salman is keen to go on a vacation. He loves the ocean and is a good swimmer too,” the article added. “Boat clubs and shipping agents have been invited from across the country to Alibaug to take a look at it. Since the yacht was Sohail’s idea, he will be taking the final call on the sale of the old one and purchase of the new,” the post divulged.

Mukesh Ambani

If featuring on the world’s most expensive homes list with his Mumbai residence, Antillia, was not enough, the industrialist is also the proud owner of one of the few superyachts in the country. The luxury vehicle, costing north of USD 100 million, boasts of several top-of-the-line features like a retractable solar glass roof, an exclusive space for a helipad, personal guest suites, a sauna, a massage room, a spa, a piano lounge bar, an outdoor sunbathing area, and a pool that spans over 25 metres.

If the boat’s dimensions were to be discussed, Mukesh Ambani‘s floating palace closes at 58 metres in length and about 38 metres wide. The sprawling decks and ample deck space are a nice rejuvenation space, away from the hustle and bustle of India’s financial capital.

Lakshmi Mittal

Indian steel tycoon and the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal is another name to be reckoned with in the international yachting industry. His precious 80-metre superyacht, Amevi, built by Oceanco, one of the Netherlands’ most coveted shipping companies, is not just a majestic vessel that is priced at USD 125 million, it also won the ShowBoats Best Full-Displacement Motor Yacht prize in 2007.

The stylish aluminium yacht is catered by 20 crew members and can accommodate up to 16 guests in its eight VIP staterooms. Designed by renowned interior decorator, Alberto Pinto, Amevi is decked with cherry wood furniture and Italian marble, and twin guest’s cabins which feature impressive facilities like flat-screen televisions, and en-suite bathrooms. The vessel is also replete with a pool, gym, and public areas. With a 9,000 horsepower engine, this luxe vessel can cruise up to a speed of 34 kilometres per hour (18.5 knots).

Jackie Chan

This Hong Kong action star welcomed his blue-white 152ft superyacht in 2019 after waiting for nearly two years. Launched by Chinese shipyard Jinlong in October 2017, Chan’s cruiser was specially curated by the Dutch naval architecture firm, Mulder Designs. Apart from a sleek, minimalist exterior, it also boasts of its own library, a private gym, an open shower, a laundry room, a boat house as well as a storage room. The decor internally was kept to a white-on-wood theme, creating a space that was both modern and eclectic.

Talking about its technicalities, this Jinlong creation is powered by a twin MTU 16V 2000 M84 diesel engine, which allows the yacht to attain a maximum speed of 21 knots. Its maximum range is an impressive 3000 nautical miles while travelling at 12 knots.

Louis Koo

The Hong Kong-based actor who has raked up a reputation of being fiercely private, was in the news back in 2019 for purchasing a USD 8.7 million luxury yacht for his mother. The palatial Princess 88 yacht includes three levels, complete with customised furniture, a lounge, and an elaborate bar. According to several sources, Koo purchased this mammoth toy as a means to enjoy the fireworks at Victoria Harbour, unhindered.

Having debuted in Southampton in 2013, this flybridge cruiser. features a specially designed hull, a folding balcony to form a bulwark section, and a choice of four or five guest cabins with separate bathrooms. Equipped with powerful engines, the Princess 88 shows a high maximum speed plus the “hybrid” hull and rocker stabilisers enable her to sail comfortably on rough seas at low speeds.

Goh Cheng Liang

The 95-year-old Nippon paint billionaire might be one of the oldest on this list but definitely takes a top spot when it comes to his luxury cruiser. Liang’s contribution to the world of yacht owners comes with his impressive 84-metre trimaran yacht, the White Rabbit. Developed by Echo Yachts in 2018, it is reckoned as the world’s largest tri-hull superyacht with a jaw-dropping price tag of USD 100 million.

Designed by Sam Sorgiovanni, the White Rabbit comes with 11 en-suite cabins consisting of 2 Master suites, 3 VIP staterooms, and 6 other guest cabins that can house over 30 guests very luxuriously. Top-quality contemporary naval architecture incorporating multiple hulls ensures a smoother cruising experience with reduced noise and less of an environmental impact. The art deco styling of the trimaran comes with sleek wall sconces and a jellyfish-like light column at the main salon bar. The upper deck has been designed for alfresco dining, while the three hulls result in three swim platforms, complete with sunbathing options.

Adrian Lee Chye Cheng

The real estate mogul from Singapore ensured all eyes were on him when he purchased the 55-metre Ocean Paradise in 2013 along with his brother, Lionel. His passion for super toys like this one fuelled his purchase, making him one of the few 33-year-old Asians who could do so at the time. Although this wouldn’t be his debut into the world of superyachts, he did describe his sentiment leading up to the USD 46 million investment in an interview with Bangkok Post. “You wouldn’t go out and buy a yacht if you don’t know enough. I’ve seen people buy a Ferrari on impulse or go to an air show and like a plane and just buy it. A yacht takes more time,” he succinctly argued.

Cheng enlisted Benetti’s Mauro Izzo to renovate the interiors. Part of the yacht invites its guests to relax, with a gorgeous onboard Zen garden and a waterfall jacuzzi; while its sundeck boasts a cinema, a DJ booth, plus advanced sound and lighting equipment that turn it into the perfect clubbing yacht. A different type of entertainment can be enjoyed in the sky lounge, thanks to vintage arcade games and a generously sized TV.

Robert Kuok

The USD 3 billion History Supreme might be the world’s most expensive private yacht, but it is its anonymous Malaysian owner that has sent yacht enthusiasts into a tizzy. If several reports of the purchase are to be believed, Robert Kuok, the billionaire industrialist behind Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, was the one involved in this extravagant deal. Previously owned by footballer Roman Abramovich, the features of this beauty are ostentatious enough to bring tears to your eyes.

The 30-metre yacht, which took three years to build and required about 100,000 kilograms of solid gold and platinum, is equipped with numerous swimming pools, dance floors, cinema halls, bars, helipads, and lounges. On the boat’s base, a thin film of gold metal has been applied to give it a luxurious look. The deck, dining area, railings, and even the anchor all feature a touch of gold trim. As one example of the yacht’s lavish interior design, the major sleeping quarter features a T-Rex bone set on a meteoric stone wall. One of the world’s rarest diamonds, an 18.5-carat rock, takes pride of place inside a luxury liquor bottle aboard the ship.

Sultan of Oman

Priced at a staggering USD 600 million, the 155-metre Al Said was built by Lurssen in Germany and is owned by the Sultan of Oman. Internally decorated by the British company RWD and externally by Espen Oeino, this motor yacht can comfortably accommodate up to 70 guests in 26 suites. Other extravagant facilities include conference rooms, a movie theatre, elevators, underwater lights, a deck jacuzzi, and the capacity to hold 174 crew and people aboard.

With the sultanate’s insignia on the outside, Al Said is powered through the seas with its twin diesel MTU (20V 8000 M70) 20-cylinder 11,149 horsepower engines that can comfortably cruise at 20 knots, and reach a maximum speed of 22 knots.

(Main and featured image: Benetti, TOI )