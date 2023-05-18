Sanlorenzo SX88: On board Agnes, the biggest luxury yacht at the Singapore Yachting Festival

Of 55 boats on display at the Singapore Yachting Festival, the 26.7 metre luxury yacht Agnes was the largest to make an appearance at One15 Marina. Take a look around this SX88 model by Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo with a walk-through tour.

Sanlorenzo has been building luxury yachts with Italian flair since the 1950s. The brand’s range spans from compact 23 metre power boats to 64 metre mega yachts that have been launched by the company’s superyacht division.

Agnes, which was delivered to her owner in 2019, sits on the smaller side of the scale at 26.7 metres. But the high-quality design and finishes expected of a Sanlorenzo superyacht are all present, combined with an innovative layout penned by the in-house team to fully optimises on board spaces.

A walkthrough of Sanlorenzo SX88 Agnes

A first glance at her GRP exterior shows why she is part of the “crossover” SX range. Her flybridge profile is paired with the almost vertical bow characteristic of explorer yachts. She is part of new hybrid breed of vessels known as “pocket explorers”, compact yet sturdy superyachts that are both refined and sporty in style yet seaworthy on longer voyages. A distinctive feature of Agnes’ exterior are the reverse rake windshields, which help cut glare in the sunny climates of her home waters.

Stepping on board at the stern, Agnes’ teak transom transforms into a generous swimming platform and 30 square metre, parasol shaded beach club. When not enjoyed by owners and guests, the area is used to store a 4.5 metre tender and water toys like a Jet Ski, SeaBob, paddle board, Jetlev Flyer jetpack and wakeboard. A cleverly concealed crane has been designed for deploying the tender without interrupting the outline of the yacht.

Moving up a few stairs, the aft deck features an alfresco lounge shaded by the deck above. Sliding glass doors provide entry to the main saloon, described by the builder as a flowing, “open-plan loft”. The choice to position a single helm station up on the flybridge opens up the bow of the yacht, offering a private indoor dining room facing forward for more formal entertaining. Baccarat crystal wares in rosy hues add a pop of colour to the room.

The whole interior feels open and airy. A modern and light colour palette is complemented with brushed white spruce cabinetry and chromed elements. There is just a hint of a nautical theme between the cream upholstery and marine blue details such as the cushions and dining room chairs.

Windows in the main saloon are floor to ceiling, and the unique design choice of cut-away bulwarks along the exterior ensures that maximum natural light can flood into the interior. A floating staircase ensures that light can still filter down below deck too, where four spacious ensuite cabins await to host a party of eight. Separate quarters are set aside for three crew members just forward of the engine room, offering a sound buffer between other guest rooms on the lower deck.

The jewel in the crown of the SX88 is the flybridge. The helm station is suitable for all weathers, able to be fully sealed off and heated or air-conditioned. Its aft, an al fresco lounge with unobstructed views out to sea offers the best seat in the house for outdoors entertaining.

Underway, triple Volvo IPS engines power Agnes to a top speed of 23 knots. At a cruising speed of 12 knots, she offers an explorative range of 1,000 nautical miles. In just a few short years since her launch, Agnes has proven herself as a true explorer. According to Simpson Marine broker Harvey Brewin. “She cruised in the Mediterranean for a summer after her delivery, and since then she’s been down to the Komodo Islands and other parts of Indonesia, to Phuket a few times and she’s also been to Tioman island,” details Brewin, adding: “She’s been a thoroughly enjoyed yacht.”

(All images: Simpson Marine)