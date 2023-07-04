This zero-emission cruise ship is powered by solar sails

Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has unveiled the first images of Sea Zero, its planned zero-emission electric ship. To make it as energy-efficient as possible, it will feature solar sails. The aim is to launch the vessel by 2030.

More broadly, Hurtigruten aims to transform its fleet in the long term to achieve greater sustainability, using smaller, custom-built vessels with a carbon-neutral footprint. Sea Zero brings together a consortium of 12 maritime partners and the SINTEF research institute. Its aim is to make sea crossings possible with zero carbon emissions.

The proposed zero-emission cruise ship will be electric and equipped with batteries that can be recharged in port. But its greatest feat will be its retractable sails, with a total surface area of 1,500 square metres of solar panels, which will meet a wide range of needs on board. Hurtigruten also promises counter-rotating propellers and retractable thrusters. Moreover, battery levels will be displayed on the outside of the ship.

Details about Sea Zero, the zero-emission cruise ship

The vessel is expected to be 135 metres long, with 270 cabins for up to 500 passengers and 99 crew. The ship’s aerodynamic shape will reduce air resistance, driving down energy consumption.

Artificial intelligence should also make manoeuvring much easier. This AI will collect data that will enable it to learn the most efficient docking and undocking manoeuvres for each port, thus facilitating these procedures in challenging weather conditions.

Last but not least, passengers will be able to contribute to energy savings onboard. They will be able to control the heating and cooling of their cabins via a mobile application in order to keep their own energy consumption in check.

