Exploring Star of the Sea, Singapore’s largest yacht for charter

There’s a new luxury yacht in town, and it’s a stunner. Meet the Star of the Sea, Singapore’s largest yacht available for charter.

Standing at a lofty 128 feet and four levels high, the sleek white superyacht is powered by twin MTU engines by Rolls-Royce. It can host up to 150 guests when berthed, and up to 50 guests when out at sea. Originally built in Singapore in 2012, Star of the Sea underwent a facelift this year and now boasts features such as a bar, plush cabins, an expansive flybridge, and an outdoor jacuzzi with glorious, unobstructed views of the sea.

Inside Star of the Sea, Singapore’s largest yacht for charter

Ideal for special occasions the likes of corporate events, family gatherings or even a romantic cruise with your significant other, the superyacht is furnished with six elegant guest bedrooms, a full kitchen (so you can engage your own private chef), a spacious dining room for 16 people, and a lounge area. From meals to meetings or just lots of unencumbered relaxation, there’s a variety of spaces for every activity.

If an evening spent crooning top 40 hits or unwinding over a blockbuster flick sounds like your kind of fun, Star of the Sea also has a massive karaoke and movie room decked out with cushy armchairs.

For those who prefer frolicking outside in the balmy breeze with the wind in their hair, the yacht also offers several outdoor spots. Its huge flybridge, which can accommodate dozens of guests, makes an excellent spot for soaking up the sun rays or capturing Instagram-worthy snaps on its upholstered rattan chairs.

Equally photogenic is the back of the lower deck, where guests can unwind close to the water on cushioned seats or foldable chairs.

Another prime spot is the outdoor jacuzzi, where you can luxuriate in the water while taking in the beautiful scenery. Pro tip: Sip on a glass of bubbly while doing this, for the ultimate Bling Empire vibe.

Star of the Sea also comes with a 6-man tender, and various water toys and equipment including water mats, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.

Where does Star of the Sea sail to?

The superyacht is operated by SOTS Superyachts Pte Ltd. It can be booked for charters to Tioman Island and Anambas Islands, both of which are popular diving destinations. It departs on selected days from Marina Keppel Bay, One15 Marina, Raffles Marina or Sentosa Cove. View the booking and schedule details here.

More information about Star of the Sea can be found here.

(All images: Star of the Sea)