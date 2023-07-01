Set sail at 7 of the best yacht clubs in Singapore

An ever-growing yachting hub for Southeast Asia, Singapore is home to a number of exclusive sailing clubs and yacht clubs. We take a look at the best yacht clubs in the country.

The number of exclusive yacht clubs in Singapore – and the marina facilities that come with them – have helped turn the country into a hub for sailors and yacht owners in Southeast Asia. Some like the historic Republic of Singapore Yacht club date back as far as 1826, while more recent additions, such as the One15 Marina club opened in 2007, offer shiny new facilities designed to accommodate today’s modern superyachts. From accommodation and waterfront dining to social activities, sailing programs and moorings for yacht owners, the best yacht clubs in Singapore have plenty to offer their members.

Here are 7 of the best yacht clubs in Singapore

Republic of Singapore Yacht Club

The RSYC was founded in 1826, making it the oldest yacht club in the country and in all of Asia. Sir Stamford Raffles, King Edward VIII, King George VI and Sir Thomas Lipton are counted among the earliest members and patrons of this prestigious club.

The clubhouse overlooks a marina with more than 300 berths for members to store yachts measuring up to 120 ft. Memberships start from SGD 800 and offer discounted room rates at the Marina Lodge as well as access to the club’s restaurants, karaoke lounge, navigational chart room, gym, Mahjong room, swimming pool and sports courts. The club hosts sailing courses and many social events but the calendar highlight is the annual regatta around Singapore’s southern islands, which has been running since the 1920s. Members enjoy access to more than 100 global reciprocal clubs including the Harvard Club, the Yacht Club de Monaco and the Royal Thames Yacht Club.

Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, 52 West Coast Ferry Road, Singapore 126887

Changi Sailing Club

Founded by British soldiers in the 1930s, membership at the historic Changi Sailing Club starts from SGD 3,000 per month. The club regularly hosts sailing courses and regatta events and members of the club enjoy exclusive access to a range of different charter vessels as well as moorings for their own boats measuring up to 50ft. Other facilities on site include a swimming pool, library, dining outlets, BBQ pits, event halls and meeting rooms. A seven-bedroom chalet for overnight stays is also available to club members.

Changi Sailing Club, 32 Netheravon Rd, Singapore 508508

ONE15 Marina

Having just completed a multi-million renovation project in 2022, ONE15 Marina in Sentosa offers its club members access to shiny new facilities, including 270 berths for yachts up to 220 ft in length. Other privileges range from discounts at the marina’s F&B outlets and a busy calendar of social events, to use of a gym, swimming pool, tennis courts, a spa and members lounges for hosting meetings and events.

Members of the Singapore branch who wish to sail further afield have unrestricted access to the global ONE15 marina network with bases in the US, Indonesia and China. Membership is also ideal for golfers who will be granted special access and discounts at golf clubs in Singapore as well as Australia, Indonesia, Cambodia, UAE and Vietnam. There are reciprocal clubs that members can visit throughout Asia as well as in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Portugal, Sweden, Montenegro, the US and the UK.

ONE15 Marina, 11 Cove Drive, #01-01, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098497

Raffles Marina

Raffles Marina yacht club was opened in the 1990s and is very active on the water, hosting regular sailing regattas and training courses for new sailors. The marina has more than 150 berths, with some able to accommodate mega yachts as large as 100 metres. Boats of note that have berthed at the club include the distinctive 80-metre multi-hulls Asean Lady and White Rabbit.

Membership fees begin at around SGD 2,000 and offer access to the marina and its facilities as well as discounts at the club’s restaurants and boutique hotel. The club also has a swimming pool, gym, members lounges and event spaces.

Raffles Marina, 10 Tuas West Drive, Singapore 638404

Marina Country Club

Members of the Marina Country Club in Punggol have access to its impressive waterside facilities, encompassing more than 500 yacht berths and a refit centre complete with a 60-ton travel lift. As well as operating a pleasure craft training centre, the club’s marina is home to an impressive wakeboarding hub. It’s also a starting point for day cruise and fishing trip charters around the island.

Aside from water sports facilities, members of the country club enjoy access to boardwalk eateries, a gym, badminton courts and uniquely, a dog agility training centre. The site is also home to an educational centre for children that frequently arranges camps, courses and extra-circular activities for youngsters.

Marina Country Club, 11 Northshore Drive, Singapore 828670

SAF Yacht Club

Dedicated to members of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) with an interest in yachting, this yacht club offers a variety of membership types with annual fees starting from a very reasonable SGD 50. Members can store vessels as long as 45ft at the marina and can also enjoy access to the club’s fleet of charter vessels.

Regular social events, as well as sailing regattas and training courses, fill up members’ calendars. On-site amenities meanwhile include a pool, dining outlets, event rooms, a gym and discounted accommodation. Since being founded in the 1960s, the SAFYC has built reciprocal relationships with clubs in Asia, Oceania and North America.

SAF Yacht Club, 43 Admiralty Road West, Singapore 759962

National Service Resort & Country Club (NSRCC)

Open to Singaporean men who are currently serving or have performed national service, the NSRCC provides access to the Constant Wind sea sports centre next door to the club’s 18-hole Changi golf course. Here, members can store or charter vessels and undertake sailing or water sports courses. There are also a number of F&B outlets along the boardwalk for visitors to enjoy.

Back at the clubhouse, facilities include further dining options, a swimming pool, sports courts, a fitness centre, karaoke rooms, games rooms, a bowling alley and eight-guest private bungalows for members to reserve. NSRCC members also have access to the secondary Kranji golf course and clubhouse on the other side of the island.

National Service Resort & Country Club, 10 Changi Coast Walk, Singapore 499739

(Main and featured images: ONE15 Marina; All other images courtesy of respective yacht clubs unless otherwise stated)