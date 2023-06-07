The top superyacht design trends at the Singapore Yachting Festival

After a four-year hiatus, mega yachts returned to Singapore’s Sentosa Island in late April to celebrate the launch of the Singapore Yachting Festival. With more than 50 boats on display, the event was a dazzling showcase of interior and exterior superyacht design trends.

The vessels ranged in size from zippy, eight metre speedboats to 26 metre, multi-deck luxury yachts. Brands like Princess, Ferretti and Sanlorenzo took up the most berths on the pontoons. A walkaround of the vessels on display provided visitors with the opportunity to discover the modern yachting design trends making waves in Asia in 2023.

Charting the rise of superyachts in Asia

While the tycoons and royals of Europe and the US have been cruising on mega yachts since the early 1900s, experts agree that Asia remains a relatively “young” yachting market. Most pinpoint the introduction of modern superyachts in Asia to as recent as the 1990s and early 2000s. One15 Marina itself – one of the biggest in the country – was only opened in 2007. “In Asia, there isn’t that core culture of superyachting. It’s just starting,” explains Harvey Brewin, a broker at Asia’s leading boat dealer Simpson Marine.

Financial, cultural and political issues as well as a lack of marina infrastructure across the continent are attributed for the slow rise in Asian superyachting. But this could be changing. Julien Solari from broker Camper & Nicholsons has noted that in just the last 24 months, Singapore’s growth as a financial hub has attracted more superyachts to the region – enough to encourage the firm to open a new Singaporean office.

The return of a Singaporean yacht show is another good sign for the Asian industry. It also makes for an interesting showcase of what kind of superyacht styles and design trends appeal in Asia, which is “a very different market to Europe and the US,” according to Brewin.

What are the superyacht design trends in Asia this year?

So what can we expect to see on board Asian-owned boats? And what appeals to Asian buyers? At the Singapore Yachting Festival, we discovered three main yacht design and architecture trends centred around styling, construction materials and layout.

Light finishes

The classic mahogany panelling typically seen on superyachts that cruise the Mediterranean or Caribbean was nowhere to be seen. The dark, glossy woods associated with stuffy gentlemen’s clubs were swapped out for whitewashed interiors finished with light, matte materials like white spruce wood. Many of the vessels also featured larger windows and lowered or cutaway bulwarks to invite natural light into the yacht interiors, optimising views and creating a seamless transition with the outside world.

European craftsmanship

Asia is home to some of the world’s most productive shipyards, like Taiwanese brand Horizon, which is already expecting to deliver 23 new vessels by the end of this year. But despite the increasing success of Asian builders, the owners in regions like Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Thailand continue to buy their boats from European yards. Of the builders present at the show, Italy and France were leading the pack.

As Paul Grange, COO of Azimut explains “[owners in Asia] don’t want to buy locally built boats, that’s why the pay extra for European-built boats. They want that Mediterranean, European look and feel.” Brewin adds that Italian builders continue to dominate in Asia simply because “Italians are good at luxury. Organically, that’s what tends to get people excited.”

Voluminous interiors

Flybridge vessels and catamarans have become the most popular type of superyacht model in Asia. Azimut’s Grange explains that “in these markets, which have very hot climates, buyers want more air-conditioned space. That’s why sports models don’t sell as well here in Asia, because they have smaller interiors and less air-conditioned entertainment areas.”

Will Green, CCO of British shipyard Princess, notes that this is the same reasoning behind the success of the brand’s Y85 flybridge model in Asia. “We’ve sold eight of the Y85’s here in Asia so we have quite a strong market share. The open sports boats slightly less so.”

Looking around the vessels at the boat show, visitors would have noticed that the yacht interiors were surprisingly voluminous even for vessels of a smaller size. Innovative yacht design tactics, such as moving the master stateroom into the bow, as seen on the Azimut Fly 78, or having just one helm station on the upper deck, as seen on the Sanlorenzo SX88, help to maximise interior spaces. Most boats also used shade sails or boom awnings to ensure that outdoor areas were protected from the burning sun.

Sailing yachts are less favoured than motor vessels generally, but for those who do prefer to sail in Asia, the added interior volume of having two hulls make catamaran models from brands like Lagoon and Bali the most popular choice in Asia.

(Main and featured images: Singapore Yachting Festival)