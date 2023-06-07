facebook

The top superyacht design trends at the Singapore Yachting Festival

By Olivia Michel
07 Jun 2023
Leisure
After a four-year hiatus, mega yachts returned to Singapore’s Sentosa Island in late April to celebrate the launch of the Singapore Yachting Festival. With more than 50 boats on display, the event was a dazzling showcase of interior and exterior superyacht design trends.

The vessels ranged in size from zippy, eight metre speedboats to 26 metre, multi-deck luxury yachts. Brands like Princess, Ferretti and Sanlorenzo took up the most berths on the pontoons. A walkaround of the vessels on display provided visitors with the opportunity to discover the modern yachting design trends making waves in Asia in 2023.

design trends mega yachts
Superyachts docked at Sentosa Island. (Image: Anh Tuan To/ Unsplash)

Charting the rise of superyachts in Asia

While the tycoons and royals of Europe and the US have been cruising on mega yachts since the early 1900s, experts agree that Asia remains a relatively “young” yachting market. Most pinpoint the introduction of modern superyachts in Asia to as recent as the 1990s and early 2000s. One15 Marina itself – one of the biggest in the country – was only opened in 2007. “In Asia, there isn’t that core culture of superyachting. It’s just starting,” explains Harvey Brewin, a broker at Asia’s leading boat dealer Simpson Marine.

Financial, cultural and political issues as well as a lack of marina infrastructure across the continent are attributed for the slow rise in Asian superyachting. But this could be changing. Julien Solari from broker Camper & Nicholsons has noted that in just the last 24 months, Singapore’s growth as a financial hub has attracted more superyachts to the region – enough to encourage the firm to open a new Singaporean office.

The return of a Singaporean yacht show is another good sign for the Asian industry. It also makes for an interesting showcase of what kind of superyacht styles and design trends appeal in Asia, which is “a very different market to Europe and the US,” according to Brewin.

What are the superyacht design trends in Asia this year?

So what can we expect to see on board Asian-owned boats? And what appeals to Asian buyers? At the Singapore Yachting Festival, we discovered three main yacht design and architecture trends centred around styling, construction materials and layout.

Light finishes

The classic mahogany panelling typically seen on superyachts that cruise the Mediterranean or Caribbean was nowhere to be seen. The dark, glossy woods associated with stuffy gentlemen’s clubs were swapped out for whitewashed interiors finished with light, matte materials like white spruce wood. Many of the vessels also featured larger windows and lowered or cutaway bulwarks to invite natural light into the yacht interiors, optimising views and creating a seamless transition with the outside world.

European craftsmanship

superyacht design trends asian mega yachts
European craftsmanship, such as that seen in the Azimut Fly 78, continues to be one of the most dominant superyacht design trends. (Image: Singapore Yachting Festival)

Asia is home to some of the world’s most productive shipyards, like Taiwanese brand Horizon, which is already expecting to deliver 23 new vessels by the end of this year. But despite the increasing success of Asian builders, the owners in regions like Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Thailand continue to buy their boats from European yards. Of the builders present at the show, Italy and France were leading the pack.

As Paul Grange, COO of Azimut explains “[owners in Asia] don’t want to buy locally built boats, that’s why the pay extra for European-built boats. They want that Mediterranean, European look and feel.” Brewin adds that Italian builders continue to dominate in Asia simply because “Italians are good at luxury. Organically, that’s what tends to get people excited.”

Voluminous interiors

The Princess Y85 flybridge model. (Image: Singapore Yachting Festival)

Flybridge vessels and catamarans have become the most popular type of superyacht model in Asia. Azimut’s Grange explains that “in these markets, which have very hot climates, buyers want more air-conditioned space. That’s why sports models don’t sell as well here in Asia, because they have smaller interiors and less air-conditioned entertainment areas.”

Will Green, CCO of British shipyard Princess, notes that this is the same reasoning behind the success of the brand’s Y85 flybridge model in Asia. “We’ve sold eight of the Y85’s here in Asia so we have quite a strong market share. The open sports boats slightly less so.”

Looking around the vessels at the boat show, visitors would have noticed that the yacht interiors were surprisingly voluminous even for vessels of a smaller size. Innovative yacht design tactics, such as moving the master stateroom into the bow, as seen on the Azimut Fly 78, or having just one helm station on the upper deck, as seen on the Sanlorenzo SX88, help to maximise interior spaces. Most boats also used shade sails or boom awnings to ensure that outdoor areas were protected from the burning sun.

Sailing yachts are less favoured than motor vessels generally, but for those who do prefer to sail in Asia, the added interior volume of having two hulls make catamaran models from brands like Lagoon and Bali the most popular choice in Asia.

(Main and featured images: Singapore Yachting Festival)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the key yacht design trends in 2023?

Answer: There are three main yacht design and architecture trends centred around styling, construction materials and layout — namely light finishes, European craftsmanship and voluminous interiors.

Question: When did yachting become popular in Asia?

Answer: Most experts pinpoint the introduction of modern superyachts in Asia to as recent as the 1990s and early 2000s.

Olivia Michel

Olivia is a freelance journalist from the UK whose work focuses on superyachts, luxury lifestyle and travel. A former senior digital writer at BOAT International media, her writing has also been published in Yacht Style, Yachting World, SUITCASE and Luxuo magazines. Olivia has two degrees in English Literature as well as an incurable book-buying addiction.

