Mother’s Day 2023 gift guide for four different types of mums

There are no boxes of chocolates or bouquets of flowers in our Mother’s Day 2023 gift guide.

Sure, you can default to those when in a hurry. But mothers come in all shapes and forms, and she might appreciate a gift that is more tailored to her personality.

She can brag about her new Café Kitsuné chair, which the hip lifestyle brand developed in conjunction with outdoor furniture company Helinox. She can do shots of Westward Whiskey, which has released a new Pinot noir expression. She can luxuriate in the bath with a sustainable soap, which comes with equally environmentally-friendly shoes. Or she can indulge in a cake, with proceeds going towards a charitable organisation. Check them out below.

Mother’s Day 2023 gift guide

(Image credit: Helinox / Café Kitsuné)

For the cool mums

Her Instagram account is curated better than Kinfolk. She listens to music that baffles Shazam. She’s been doing quiet luxury back when goop still meant a wad of chewing gum stuck under the table. For Mother’s Day, get her this Café Kitsuné chair. The French lifestyle brand has collaborated with South Korean outdoor furniture company Helinox on a collection that includes a foldable chair in Kitsuné’s signature prison orange colour. It is made with a durable polyester fabric and sits more upright than Helinox’s regular Chair One model, so mum will not have to worry about crinkling her Loro Piana slacks.

The collection also includes the Café Table, which is heat resistant and has reversible graphics for different games, so she can casually destroy you at chess while making herbal tea infusions. The chair and table is priced at US$300 and US$430 respectively, and can be found at select Café Kitsuné outlets.

(Image credit: Westward Whiskey)

For the mums who will drink you under the table

She’s a Sheryl Sandberg devotee. She makes power moves everywhere: in the boardroom, while parenting, as well as in the kitchen. By the end of the day, mum wants to lean into a stiff drink. She might appreciate the new Westward Whiskey Pinot Noir Cask, which defies notions of what single malt should be. The Oregon-based distiller first brews an American pale ale using locally malted barley and ale yeast, distils it twice in copper pot stills, then finishes it in French oak casks that formerly held pinot noir grown in the state’s legendary Willamette Valley. The resulting expression bursts with fig and apricot, backed by rich malt and a dark chocolate finish. The bottle is priced at S$168 and available at La Maison du Whisky.

(Image credit: Pazzion)

For the mums who insist on using paper straws

Can you be a fast fashion company if you don’t green wash? At Pazzion, the answer is no. The lifestyle and fashion brand has released their #Thoughtful Collection consisting of six styles from flats to sneakers, all made from a unfinished woven fabric generated from plastic waste collected from seas and landfills. Once dyed, this synthetic fabric cannot be recycled again, and these shoes are priced low enough so you can continue consuming without care, but Pazzion has been awarded a piece of paper by the Global Recycled Standard, so that makes it ok? To feel even better about saving the environment, any purchase of these shoes comes with a soap bar made from recycled coffee beans from Pazzion Cafe.

Prices for the shoes start at S$76, and are available online and in-store.

For the mums who like giving back

The Lobby Lounge at Intercontinental hotel has created a 1kg cake called Mother’s Love, which is made with vanilla cheese mousse, mascarpone rose cream, rosella berries coulis, and red velvet sponge. It is also bright red, which they say is supposed to mirror a mother’s love for her children, but can also mean the colour she sees when her kids run amok. The cake costs S$78+ each and half the proceeds go towards the Breast Cancer Foundation to draw awareness to women’s health. Alternatively, you can donate the entire sum to the organisation and get a pink ribbon badge, but then we would have nothing to shout about.

The cake is available for purchase online from 1 to 14 May 2023.

(Hero and feature images credits: Cheryl Juetten / Westward Whiskey; Helinox / Café Kitsuné)

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore