A breakdown of celebrities’ looks seen at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

It’s finally the time of the year and boy, the A-list celebrities have certainly come in prepared to serve and slay in Cannes this year.

Since 1946, the Cannes Film Festival has been held annually to celebrate the art of movie making, gathering top celebrities and creatives all in one historical place. Every year, all eyes are on the icons who are attending and the looks that they’re wearing to walk on the red carpet. Needless to say, we’ve also been watching as the stars entered the premises with their best suits and dresses to honour the international film festival.

From the legendary doyenne of the silver screen Michelle Yeoh and K-pop turned international sensation Jennie Kim, to top models like Naomi Campbell and Lily-Rose Depp — each of the celebs is adorned with custom-made savoir-faire from brands like Balenciaga, Dior, Celine, Chanel and more. It’s obvious that fashion houses have put in a lot of work to make sure that their muses are dressed to impress at the festival filled with the brightest stars — and of course to make a statement on the red carpet.

Of course, the head-turning looks will not be complete without a standout jewellery piece. From the majestically arresting jewels from the house of Chopard to the dazzling sparkle of Cartier’s line of high jewellery, we have our eyes locked on the bling moments as the looks walk down the mise en scene. We are still thinking of Indonesian actress Raline Shah’s glamourous take on the traditional kebaya paired with Chopard’s most exquisite necklace set in diamonds and gemstones — a true blue Asian regal royalty.

Couture dresses made by top fashion houses like Versace and Louis Vuitton also stroll down the red carpet with jaw-dropping looks that have been specially prepared just for this festival. Bringing you all the deets that you do not want to miss, continue scrolling to see some of our favourite looks and pieces that are spotted at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur