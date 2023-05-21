A guide to Bruno Major, ahead of his Singapore concert this August

As Bruno Major makes his way to Singapore this August, here’s all you need to know about the British singer-songwriter.

Known for romantic hit songs such as Nothing, Easily, and Places We Won’t Walk, Bruno Major is a British singer-songwriter whose music has captured the hearts of music lovers across the globe. Whether you’re a fan of R&B music or just looking for a night of beautiful melodies and romantic tunes, his music is a must-listen. His unique sound and heartfelt lyrics will leave you wanting more.

If you’re excited for his concert in Singapore on 17 August or you’re just a huge fan of the soulful R&B singer, read on as we’ve compiled a list of things you should know about the British singer-songwriter.

Everything you need to know about Bruno Major

Who is Bruno Major?

Bruno Major is a British singer-songwriter whose music has captured the hearts of music lovers across the globe. Born in Northampton, England, Bruno Major’s passion for music began at an early age. He grew up listening to a diverse range of genres, from classical to jazz, which influenced his unique sound.

How old is Bruno Major?

Born on the 15th of July 1988, Bruno Major is 34 years old as of 2023.

When did Bruno Major debut?

Bruno Major gained recognition after releasing his debut album ‘A Song for Every Moon’ in 2017, which he wrote and produced himself in his bedroom. The album’s success put him on the map, and he quickly became known for his soulful R&B music that blends poetic lyrics, dulcet vocals, and smooth instrumentals.

Prior to that, he was originally a jazz musician and he began his career as a session guitarist at 16, for artists such as Lalah Hathaway.

What are some of Bruno Major’s popular songs?

Some of his most popular songs include Nothing, Easily, and Places We Won’t Walk. His song Nothing went viral on TikTok in 2022. It represented a wholesome trend where couples would use the song as the background music for their #couplegoals videos.

Fun facts about Bruno Major

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Major (@brunomajor)

In 2017, Bruno Major was named as one of the “10 Artists You Need to Know” by a well-known news media outlet, solidifying his place as one of the most exciting new artists in the music industry. Since then, he has continued to enchant audiences with his romantic ballads and heartwarming lyrics.

Music runs in his family, too. Major’s brother, Dot, is part of the indie pop band London Grammar and his father was a guitarist.

He has written and produced a number of songs for an array of artists including Tori Kelly, SG Lewis, Aquilo, Liv Dawson, Sarah Close and more.

His song, Easily was certified gold in Australia in July 2021. While his 2020 single Nothing reached number 63 on the Irish Singles Chart in November 2021.

Bruno Major collaborated with the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist FINNEAS for the song, The Most Beautiful Song that was released in his 2020 album, To Let A Good Thing Die. The collaboration came about after FINNEAS personally reached out to Major with a request for a writing session.

It is said that both FINNEAS and his sister Billie Eilish have been fans of Major’s work for quite some time.

This year, Bruno Major will be embarking on his ‘Tour Of Planet Earth 2023’, which will take him to cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Fans (and us too) are looking forward to seeing him perform live in Kuala Lumpur, where he is sure to serenade audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Bruno Major live in Singapore

The artist will be performing live at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on 17 August 2023, five years after his Singapore debut. Besides brand new songs, he’ll also will be performing classics such as Easily and TikTok hit Nothing. Tickets are sold here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

(Main and featured images: Instagram/ @brunomajor)