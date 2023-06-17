Best and most-watched Korean series on Netflix for some good old-fashioned bingeing

Whether you’re in the mood for a gritty action-thriller or on the lookout for your next favourite romantic comedy, there’s a Korean series on Netflix that fits the bill. Here’s a look at a few wildly popular titles, based on the platform’s recommendations and IMDb ratings, that we’re pairing with a bowl of popcorn this weekend.

Besides high production values and rollercoaster ride-like storylines, if there’s one thing K-dramas are known for, it’s versatility. Exciting sports dramas featuring high-stakes tournaments to steamy romance numbers with classic ‘will-they-won’t-they’ dilemmas – there’s something for everyone. And with OTT platforms making them that much more accessible – going through several seasons in a night is the norm for most entertainment enthusiasts. This, especially if you’ve subscribed to Netflix – which has the most wide-ranging set of Korean series on offer. Here’s a look at what we’ve added to our watchlists for the weekend.

Korean series on Netflix that will keep you hooked

Alchemy Of Souls

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Go Youn-jung, Hwang Min-hyun

Episodes: 30

Release date: 18 June 2022

Synopsis: A fearless warrior is trapped in the body of the young Mu-deok (played by Go Youn-jung). The latter is a servant to a notorious nobleman named Jang-uk (played by Lee Jae-wook) who also happens to be a powerful sorcerer with a dark secret. The two fall in love with each other.

IMDb: 8.8

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Directed by: Yoo In-shik

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

Episodes: 16

Release date: 29 June 2022

Synopsis: Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin) is a young lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome. While the condition makes her different, her wit, extraordinary memory, and creativity make her fierce a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom. However, she does struggle with social interactions and building intimate relationships.

IMDb: 8.7

Crash Landing On You

Directed by: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun

Episodes: 16

Release date: 14 December 2019

Synopsis: Billionaire businesswoman Yoon Se-ri (played by Son Ye-jin) accidentally finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding accident. There, she’s discovered by upstanding army officer captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok (played by Hyun Bin). The two help her find her way home, coping with a string of dangerous obstacles along the way.

IMDb: 8.7

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Directed by: Jung Ji-hyun

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk

Episodes: 16

Release date: February 12 2022

Synopsis: Against the backdrop of 1998 Na Hee-do (played by Kim Tae-ri) and Baek Yi Jin (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) meet when they’re 18 and 22 respectively. The former is a high-school fencing champion who goes on to join the national team. The latter navigates his family’s financial troubles by working part-time jobs delivering newspapers. Eventually, he lands a job as a sports reporter for a broadcasting network. During this time, the two fall in love.

IMDb rating: 8.7

Vincenzo

Directed by: Kim Hee-won

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin, Kwak Dong-yeon

Episodes: 20

Release date: February 20 2021

Synopsis: Mafia lawyer (consigliere) Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong-Ki) returns to his homeland South Korea on an unfinished business. Once there, he finds himself involved in a case to stop the demolition of an apartment building alongside high-flying lawyer Hong Cha-young (played by Jeon Yeo-been). This involves going up against an evil conglomerate – resulting in a series of murders along the way.

IMDb: 8.4

Dr Romantic

Directed by: Yoo In-shik

Cast: Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Joo-hun

Episodes: 21

Release date: 7 November 2016

Synopsis: Boo Yong-joo (played by Han Suk-kyu) is a board-certified surgeon at the top of his game. A traumatic incident, however, causes him to change his name and quit his position at a respected centre to start practising at a small hospital in Gangwon province. There he teaches a set of young doctors to navigate the challenges of the profession — particularly the allure of power and money — to focus on saving lives.

IMDb: 8.3

Business Proposal

Directed by: Park Seon-ho

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah

Episodes: 12

Release date: 28 February 2022

Synopsis: The CEO of Go Food Kang Tae-Moo (played by Ahn Hyo-seop) begrudgingly agrees to go on a blind date set up by his overbearing grandfather. There he meets his employee Shin Ha-ri (played by Kim Se-jeong). Unbeknownst to him she is in disguise as her best friend who convinces her to take her place hoping to be rejected. He, however, is determined to prevent any future similar dates – deciding to propose to her instead. This leaves Ha-ri in a predicament and he finds herself in several hilarious situations trying to keep up the act without losing her job.

IMDb: 8.1

True Beauty

Directed by: Kim Sang-Hyeop

Cast: Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, Park Yoo-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: December 9 2020

Synopsis: Insecure about her appearance, high school student Lim Ju-Kyung (played by Moon Ga-young) perfects her make-up skills. In the process, she earns a reputation for being ‘naturally’ beautiful. As she works towards her dreams of being a cosmetologist, she meets Lee Su-Ho (played by Cha Eun-woo) who’s known for his good looks, stellar grades, and general stand-offish demeanour as well as Han Seo-Jun (played by Hwang In-Youp) – just as good looking with a tough personality and soft emotional disposition.

IMDb: 8

Taxi Driver

Directed by: Park Joon-Woo

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Esom, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin

Episodes: 16

Release date: April 9 2021

Synopsis: Former UDT (underwater demolition team) official Kim Do-ki (played by Lee Je-Hoon) carries the pain of his mother being murdered by a serial killer when he was young. In the present time, he drives a taxi for a company that offers a “revenge-call” service that’s as gruesome as they come. This allows him to help others get revenge– something he couldn’t claim for himself.

IMDb: 8

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

All images: Courtesy Netflix