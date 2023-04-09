‘Spirited Away’ to ‘Akira’: 10 best anime movies of all time

From breathtaking spectacles and unique plotlines to incredible characterisation and cinematography, anime movies instil a feeling like no other genre. Anime’s popularity has grown since it landed on OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon. According to Grand View Research, its market reached a whopping USD 28.61 billion in 2022. Some of the most popular anime movies, including Spirited Away, Akira, and Princess Mononoke, have raked millions of dollars for their unique approach to storytelling.

Japan has over 500 anime production studios, with the most talented creative individuals churning countless stories. From being a niche genre for hardcore fans to becoming a worldwide popular juggernaut, anime has transcended boundaries. The meticulous attention to detail, relatable characters, and topics infused with Japanese history add to anime’s popularity. So, whether it’s the sci-fi action masterpiece Akira or the psychological thriller Perfect Blue, each anime offers something we’ve never-seen-before. Did you know that the first-ever anime movie, Chikara to Onna no Yo no Naka, came out about 90 years ago, in 1933? Since that fateful year, we have been treated with many magical anime films.

We have listed down the ten best anime movies of all time to watch in your upcoming movie marathon sessions. They are also the highest-rated anime movies according to IMDb. What’s more, they all have unique storylines, beautiful animation, and an exciting set of characters you’ll instantly fall in love with.

(Hero and feature image credits: IMDb)