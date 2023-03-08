‘The Color Purple’ and other fantastic books to read about women, by women

English novelist Mary Shelley famously said, “Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.” And books written by women writers have always been such — with fearless and candid expressions of desire, they display a powerful intent and refusal to flinch under the male gaze. And with International Women’s Day 2023 just around the corner, there’s no better time to take a look at books that make for the best women’s day read.

Be it Pride and Prejudice (1813) author Jane Austen using the pseudonym ‘A Lady’ to fight patriarchy, Canadian novelist and literary critic Margaret Atwood portraying hegemonic masculinity through remarkable women characters in her dystopian science fiction The Handmaid’s Tale (1985) or American memoirist and activist Maya Angelou making her poems an influential voice amidst female oppression, women writers have introduced the zeitgeist of feminism in their works to create their own space in a male-dominated literary society.

Additionally, female writers have been creating incredible narratives on personal struggles, mental health, sexuality, motherhood and womanhood. Thus, book lovers must not miss out on these voices of women. However, between constant recommendations of uplifting feminist memoirs, short stories and long lists of novels, choosing your next read can seem like a task. So, we are here to help you with a list of amazing titles that you can add to your Kindle or bookshelf.

Best books to read this International Women’s Day 2023

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Giulia Bertelli/Unsplash)